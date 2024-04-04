Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Rejection Raises Questions





Donald Trump's problematic $175 million bond to cover his civil fraud appeal in New York has raised questions about what exactly led to his insurer's rejection of the documents, a legal analyst said.

The Trump Organization's court-appointed overseer, Barbara Jones, likely has all the answers, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can think of a courtroom full of reporters, as well as a group of lawyers from the New York attorney general's office, who would like to know what Barbara Jones probably knows right now,” Rubin said.

On Wednesday, a message on the New York State Supreme Court's electronic filing system showed that Trump's “bond/undertaking” had been “returned for correction.”

Donald Trump speaks at a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A court has rejected the $175 million bond Trump posted during his fraud appeal trial in New York.

This entire process stems from New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's February ruling against Trump; his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump; and others associated with the Trump Organization. They were accused in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James of inflating the former president's net worth and the value of his properties to obtain better loan and insurance terms. Trump has denied all accusations and says it's all part of a political witch hunt against him.

Engoron also appointed retired judge Barbara Jones to monitor Trump's parent company, The Trump Organization, to ensure it was not engaging in fraud.

On Monday, the former president's insurer posted a $175 million bond in the case, guaranteeing that James will not seize any of his assets or bank accounts during his appeal of Engoron's $454 million judgment against the Trump Organization.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump on Thursday.

Rubin pointed out that the court threw out documents from the insurance company that posted bail for Trump. Insurance companies routinely provide court bonds for a fee.

“The missing financial statements do not appear to be Trump's. Rather, the court appears to be requiring these documents from Knight Specialty Insurance Co. to ensure the company is adequately capitalized and authorized to post the bond,” Rubin wrote Wednesday . .

“In the meantime, we still don’t know what fees Trump paid for the bond or exactly what guarantee he gave,” Rubin added.

“But you know who probably HAS all these details? Retired federal judge Barbara Jones, the court-appointed monitor in the case. Under a 3/21/24 order, the Trump Org must give her notice of his efforts to obtain sureties.”

Details of Trump's bail bond could be included in Jones' future reports to Judge Engoron on the financial status of the Trump Organization.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Knight Specialty Insurance on Thursday.

The court would likely reject Trump's bond if the documents are not corrected. That would mean Trump would lose his right to appeal Engoron's fraud judgment and the $454 million would be owed.

Attorney Tristan Snell, author of Taking Down Trump, regarding his experience suing Trump on behalf of the bankrupt Trump University students, noted that the insurance documents were “returned for correction.”

“[The] The court requires the underwriter of the bonds, Knight Insurance, to provide more information about its own creditworthiness and authorization to cover the bond. Is there anything else fishy about the way Trump's bail is being handled?” Snell wrote on X on Wednesday.

The New York County Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday said:

“The court returned the documents listed below for the following reasons: Please include a current financial statement and a power of attorney. Additionally, please provide the name of the attorney under the signature line on the undertaking. Please use the ' Document reclassification link to document #1707 to resubmit the corrected filing. Thank you and have a good day.

