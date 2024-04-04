Verdict reserved on Imran and other Azadi March acquittal pleas





ISLAMABAD:

An Islamabad court on Thursday reserved the verdict on the acquittal pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan, Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his ally Sheikh Rashid, among others, in the cases filed against Haqeeqi Azaadi March.

The judgment will be announced on June 6.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran heard the acquittal pleas where Rashid, former PTI ally and Awami Muslim League leader, appeared before the court to file his plea for acquittal.

The judge said he would rule on the motions after hearing the pleas of all the defendants.

The co-accused included PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Sadaqat Abbasi. Party lawyers Sardar Masroof Advocate, Amna Ali, Rizwan Akhtar Awan and Mirza Asim Advocate were also present during the hearing.

Lawyer Sardar argued that the application for acquittal was filed in February last year, insisting that he wanted to present his arguments today.

The judge said the court received the appeals for Sadaqat Abbasi, Ali Nawaz Awan and Sheikh Rashid.

Sardar added, “The FIR has been registered for violation of section 144. There is no evidence in this case and no CCTV footage. The matter was not registered by any person concerned.

Read Court issues production orders for Imran and Qureshi

Other leaders booked in the Azadi March case at I-9 police station now include PTI government's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and party chief Asad Qaiser. Other accused include former PTI leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar.

The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing to June 6.

Imran cleared in long march cases

Last month, an Islamabad judicial magistrate acquitted Imran in two cases related to vandalism during the party's two long marches in 2022.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the pleas filed by Imran for his acquittal in the cases registered at Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations in Islamabad and in a case related to his production before the court.

During the hearing, Imran's lawyer Naeem Panjotha claimed that all proceedings against the ex-prime minister were limited to “orders”.

“He[Imran)wasbookedinmultiplecasesinasingledayHewasframedinthesamerole”headded[Imran)aétéréservédansplusieursaffairesenuneseulejournéeIlaétéplacédanslemêmerôle»a-t-ilajouté[Imran)wasbookedinmultiplecasesinasingledayHewasframedinthesamerole”headded

The lawyer informed the magistrate that the complainant was an SHO who, according to him, had no authority to file a complaint.

“The records also do not include witness statements.”

Panjotha contended that neither a notification was issued nor the PTI informed about the implementation of Section 144.

PTI leaders reserved

On May 27, 2022, Islamabad police filed separate cases against 150 people, including the then PTI president Imran Khan and other party leaders, over allegations of arson and vandalism in the federal capital the day before.

Footage from Safe City cameras and private news channels was included in the case files as evidence. At least 39 people were taken into custody after identification using the images.

Imran launched a march to Islamabad to oust the coalition government that took power after he was ousted as prime minister following a no-confidence vote.

The rally was part of the PTI's struggle to achieve “real freedom” and deliver the nation from the “slavery” of the “US-backed” coalition government.

Imran accused the coalition government of coming to power through a “US-backed conspiracy”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2461604/verdict-reserved-on-imran-others-azadi-march-acquittal-pleas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos