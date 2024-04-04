Erdoan pledges to fight terrorism before politics





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan stressed the need to address the issue of terrorism across political borders, saying that “the future of Trkiye does not have terrorism.” “From the PKK to the FET, from DAESH [ISIL] For the DHKP/C, all terrorist organizations are enemies of our nation without any discrimination. As a government and a state, we are waging a very effective and successful fight against terrorism,” Erdoan said during an iftar in the capital Ankara on April 3. Erdoan praised Trkiye's strategy of “attacking terrorism at its roots” through operations abroad rather than only within its borders, particularly targeting the PKK. The President pledged to continue these initiatives. “We are determined to show everyone, friends and enemies, that there is no place for terrorism in the future of Trkiye and the region,” he added. Erdoan critically addressed the recent protests sparked by the revocation of Abdullah Zeydan's mayoral mandate in Van. The decision by a regional authority replaced Zeydan, a politician from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), with a candidate from Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). . This decision was based on a court ruling declaring his disqualification due to previous imprisonment. Erdoan denounced the protests, calling them attempts to “support moribund terrorist organizations.” He said terrorism is an issue that must be considered before politics. “Anyone who views violence, chaos, banditry and vandalism as a means to assert their rights will find themselves confronted with the iron fist of our state,” he said. The YSK, the highest electoral authority, reinstated Zeydan's right as newly elected mayor on April 3, reversing the earlier decision that sparked protests and led to dozens of arrests. “We in no way disrespect the will and discretion of the people. But we will never let the terrorist barons in [Mt.] Qandil to haunt our citizens again in different disguises, to threaten the peace and tranquility of our cities, to empower the nation to the terrorists in the mountains,” Erdoan said in his speech. “In the face of such attempts, we will not hesitate to do what is required by the rule of law and what our democracy demands. We expect all political actors to respect the rule of law.” The DEM party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure due to alleged links to the PKK. In the recent local elections on March 31, the party scored victories in 10 provinces, including Van, with 5.7 percent of the vote.

