India's Narendra Modi talks about AI and technological advancements with Bill Gates

While India is committed to artificial intelligence (AI), the nation also needs to implement certain do's and don'ts to avoid misuse, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.saidBill Gates, co-founder of software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), in a very frank conversation.

During the conversation, Modi said he wants to use technology to improve the living comfort of Indians. Although AI is a very good technology, Modi said there could be a significant risk of misuse without proper training.

We can start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content or visuals so that no one gets confused. This is not about downplaying AI's creations but recognizing them for what they are, Modi told Gates.

Deepfakes are another area of ​​concern, according to Modi. It is crucial to recognize that deepfake content is generated by AI as well as its source.

The technological advancements that India is most interested in are in the health, agriculture and education sectors, Modi told Gates.

AI is very important, and sometimes I joke that in India a child's first words are Aai, which means the mother in many Indian states along with AI, children have become so advanced, Modi said.

The South Asian nation recently approved over Rs 10,300 crore ($1.24 billion) for the IndiaAI mission, planned over the next five years, aimed at strengthening the country's AI ecosystem. This investment comes at a time when India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027-2028 and the third largest economy in the world, with AI and blockchain as key enablers. India is also preparing for elections, scheduled for April 19 to June 1, in which Modi is seeking a third consecutive term, backed bystrong economic growth.

Currently, I am pushing AI to recognize and adapt different Indian languages ​​and dialects, Modi told Gates.

During India's G20 presidency, which lasted from December 2022 to November 2023, Modi said India was using AI technology extensively. The G20 campus used AI-based solutions for language interpretation. India has equipped all drivers with a mobile app for hassle-free translation while communicating with guests. The app allowed drivers to understand and respond in their own language while the translation was done by the AI. This enabled hassle-free conversations between speakers of different languages.

If I'm relying on AI out of laziness, for example, asking ChatGPT to write me a letter is wrong. We should use AI tools like ChatGPT to constantly improve. We should compete with and challenge AI, Modi told Gates.

India should publish adraft regulatory framework for AIby July to use technology for economic growth while putting in place safeguards to prevent misuse.

India is ready for AI

The South Asian nation presented its firstAI teaching robot,called IRIS. Created by Maker Labs,IRIS is based on generative AI.

With IRIS, we set out to revolutionize education by harnessing the power of AI to create a truly personalized learning experience. By adapting to the needs and preferences of each student, IRIS allows teachers to deliver engaging and effective lessons,Maker Labs said.

Investments in AI startups are also pouring in. Nanonets, an AI-powered document workflow automation startup,raised $29 million in a funding round led by Accel and supported by existing investors Elevation Capital and Y Combinator.

For artificial intelligence (AI) to operate within the law and thrive in the face of increasing challenges, it must integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures the quality and ownership of data input, allowing it to keep data secure while also ensuring data immutability. . Check out CoinGeeks coverage on this emerging technology to find out more why enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: Fundamental Blockchain Technology and AI Can Strengthen Each Other

width=”562″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>

New to blockchain? Check out CoinGeek's Blockchain for Beginners section, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about blockchain technology.