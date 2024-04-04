



Donald Trump's hopes of adding to his Irish golf course with new amenities, including a pickleball court, have run into opposition from one of the former president's older, smaller rivals: a whorl snail 2mm.

The Republican US presidential candidate has faced a challenge from Clare County Council to confirm the status of millions of Vertigo angustior snails roaming Trump's resort on Ireland's west coast, reported for the first confirmed by the Irish Times and Fortune after reading a letter from the council. .

The endangered snails, measuring between 1.5mm and 2.5mm and featuring a brown shell with a narrow mouth, are protected by the European Union. They play an essential role in protecting the ecosystem as decomposers.

In order to deliver its plans, which include new pickleball courts, a basketball court and two soft play areas, Trumps TIGL Ireland Enterprises must carry out a comprehensive study, taking into account the impact of these developments on snails of the station.

Outweighs the snail problem

Trump purchased Doonbeg in 2014, integrating the 400-acre retreat into his broader Trump International brand.

During this period, Trump has repeatedly come to blows with the resorts' bustling snail population.

In 2014, CNBC reported that the snails were an obstacle to Trump's redevelopment plans, which included a land erosion prevention program to save the 18th hole at Doonbeg.

This is a shame, because the microscopic snail is found all over the world. When they did that, they thought the species was endemic to that site, but it is found all over the world, Trump said in 2014.

If environmentalists mobilize, I am not worried. If we build one of the greatest courses in the world it will be a good thing for Ireland and for tourism.

If a microscopic snail found all over the world could hold that back, I think Ireland would not be happy about it, and I think they would be on my side.

Snails appear to be the main reason Trump was blocked from building a seawall on the resort in 2016, the New York Times reported.

Instead, Trump's team built two smaller barriers to avoid interfering too much with the dunes occupied by the snails.

In the latest case, Clare County Council has requested that seven separate issues be resolved before planning permission is approved.

He has at least gained support from residents, many of whom are understood to have written to the council urging it to approve the plans.

TIGL Ireland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's Doonbeg venture has not been a great financial success, with the station racking up a total of $US16.7 million ($18.1 million) in losses in the nine years since its acquisition.

