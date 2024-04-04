I'd rather watch the real Emily Maitlis

To say a lot has happened since 2019 would be an understatement. 2019, you see, wasn't just your usual five years ago, it was the before time. Before transmission rates and isolation and lateral flows, before Volodymyr Zelensky was a household name, before Twitter turned to X, before the British public decided they knew what it meant to stay in the 'State. So it's easy to forget that Emily Maitliss's cataclysmic interview with Prince Andrew about her friendship with pedophile, rapist and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the same interview that prompted her resignation from public office and the subsequent forfeiture of her royal titles by her mother, the The end of Queen Elizabeth II was not an ancient event carved into a Wiltshire hillside, but in fact it was also five years ago.

This makes creating a TV series about this interview slightly odd. Recently, a trend has emerged of dramatizing the news fairly quickly after the event itself, since Brexit (2019s). Brexit: the uncivil warstarring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings) in Covid (2022s This Englandfollowing the events of Boris Johnson's government during the first wave of the pandemic) in Wagatha Christie (2022). Vardy versus Rooney: a courtroom drama, plus a play, plus a book). And, as with those stories, the question remains what a Netflix dramatization starring Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell and Billie Piper could actually add to a story that is still so raw, so relevant and so readily available on YouTube in all its glorious and twisting history. reality.

Watching Scoop, which arrives on Netflix tomorrow, an Amazon show starring Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson is also in the works. I'm still not sure of the answer. Based on a chapter from the 2022 book Spoons by Sam McAlister, Newsnight producer who got the exclusive interview, he takes us through the story behind the story, complete with biting calls, press meetings, the filming process and the fallout. To the extent that it offers new insight, it is the inner workings of broadcast journalism and the often stressful politics of public relations that are the subjects on which McAlister, in her book, is best equipped to comment.

Billie Piper as Sam McAlister in Scoop (Photo: Peter Mountain/Netflix)

Although these somewhat specialized themes appear, too many stories are being told and it is difficult to know what to focus on. Is it McAlister (Piper), the plucky underdog who has no place at the BBC but is determined to prove his worth by getting the biggest story of the decade? Is this news journalism in the age of social media (in one of the film's more subtle foreshadowings, Andrew states flatly that he doesn't pay attention to Twitter, the same website on which the interview ends up blowing up)? Or is this simply the very story that was told in the first place by Maitlis, an expert journalist, and Andrew himself, an unimportant braggart who exuberantly feasted on the forbidden cookie jar and rolls excuse after clueless excuse that he has chocolate all the time. around his mouth?

It's clear that, this being his book, it's McAlister, dressed in Chanel and Louis Vuitton and played brilliantly by Piper in a blonde wig, who is the protagonist here. Yet confusion arises because it is the final performance of Maitlis and the Prince that is the most interesting, the most entertaining and the most revolting and, although there is a thrill in reliving it, it is not a patch on reality. After a long preamble, the buzzing of iPhones, the exhaustion of nerves and the repetition of questions and answers, Anderson and Sewell sit across from each other in that now famous ballroom at Buckingham Palace, drafting verbatim sections of the interview transcript. But I'd rather hear the real Maitlis spew the words that he was a sex offender when Andrew tries to make Epstein out to be just plain unseemly, and I'd rather hear the real Andrew dig holes in himself about Pizza Express and shootings and 'an alleged inability to sweat.

It's for ScoopIt should be noted that despite these problems, it remains, in part, captivating. There's a certain thrill in being part of Palace's press policy, watching BBC staff go head-to-head with each other and watching people make fateful decisions whose consequences we already know. A fragile camaraderie develops between the outspoken, go-getter McAlister and Andrews' private secretary, Amanda Thirsk (Keeley Hawes). (Thirsk was, one might say, fairly fired after the interview aired, and maintained a stubborn confidence in Andrew throughout: seconds before the cameras rolled, she whispered in his ear to just being herself.) They have a sort of side war during the interview scene, conducted via staring at the camera crew, with the certainty that one of them is falling.

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis (Photo: Peter Mountain/Netflix)

Anderson, too, is predictably fascinating as Maitlis. She is presented here as an untouchable and aloof goddess within her team, almost exactly parallel to Andrew on his (both are leaders of their respective operations, and one is significantly better equipped to deal with pressure than the other). Maitlis has since spoken about how she was so nervous before the interview that she hid in the toilet at Buckingham Palace to compose herself, and Anderson does a remarkable job of conveying what's at stake: your palms are sweaty, unlike Andrew’s, your stomach clenched in anticipation. Sometimes, with Maitliss' signature blonde bob and eyeliner, the resemblance is so uncanny you double over.

Sewell is also resplendent as Andrew, with a prosthetic double chin and a single, somewhat gratuitous shot of his bare butt. But these impressive performances cannot erase the feeling that Scoop doesn't have much to say. It's over 90 minutes long, and I could have done without the photos of the Palace staff vacuuming the carpet. I also could have done without the dewy-eyed final scenes, in which McAlister finally gets his due in a tweet from Esme Wren (Romola Garai), NewsnightThe executive producer at the time, and when Wren gives an inspiring office speech upon Andrew's resignation. It's a bit bloated and a bit self-congratulatory, two things that shouldn't have been, given the strength of the original story.

Scoop is, for the most part, enjoyable. But McAlister introduced Andrew's interview with one of the least subtle foreshadowings that one hour of television can change everything. It definitely won't be this one.