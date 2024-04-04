Biden, Xi's two-hour phone call sets tone for future China-US relations





The official Chinese readout of the phone call between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday made a point of mentioning that it was organized at the request of Washington. PRIME (FILES) U.S. President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in Woodside, California, November 15, 2023. President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping spoke by phone in April. On January 2, 2024, in a further attempt to manage tensions between the United States and China, senior U.S. officials will soon visit Beijing, officials said. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Despite the minor but notable policy of revealing “who called who” to melt the diplomatic ice, the two leaders had a lot to say given that they did so for about two hours.

The leaders had rightly understood the need to reduce the feeling of conflict and fierce competition that describes the tense bilateral relations between the world's two greatest powers.

It was their first direct contact since Biden and Xi met at the Woodside Summit in California last November. Biden and Xi discussed key stubborn issues plaguing DC-Beijing relations, but emphasized the need and desire to cooperate and manage differences through high-level engagement: a desire that appears to be lacking among New Delhi and Beijing, armed and standing on either side of a disputed border, face the worst diplomatic chill in decades. The problems Make no mistake, Biden and Xi laid bare the existing issues on the table, with the Chinese leader adding phrases such as the first red line and that China is not going to stand idly by in the face of what she considers unacceptable interference by Washington in her internal affairs. cases concerning Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China as its territory. Xi, in fact, said ties between China and the United States were beginning to stabilize, but dampened enthusiasm by warning that they could “slide toward conflict or confrontation.” Differences over Taiwan between the two countries are expected to emerge as a key point of discussion. President Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the White House statement said, tying it to the United States' focus on the State of right and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. As always, Xi has been vehement on Taiwan. President Xi stressed that the Taiwan issue is the first red line in China-US relations. Faced with Taiwan's pro-independence separatist activities and external encouragement and support for them, China will not stand idly by, declared the official Chinese news agency. Chinathe Chinese leader said. He urged the US side to translate President Biden's pledge not to support Taiwan's independence into concrete actions, the statement also said. Drawing lines in the sand on business and technology The two leaders spoke at length about trade, technology and business, the tense threads that unite the two largest economies and define their intense rivalry; a rivalry that also includes the struggle for global diplomatic influence and frequent displays of military force. Biden, according to the US statement, expressed continued concerns over the unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which are harming American workers and families. On technology, Biden warned Xi that Washington will continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment. Xi also let off steam. The US side has adopted a series of measures aimed at curbing China's trade and technological development and is adding more and more Chinese entities to its sanctions lists. It's not about reducing risks, it's about creating them, he said. China is ready for beneficial cooperation, he said, if the United States is also willing, but if it is determined to contain China's high-tech development and deprive China of its legitimate right development, China will not sit idly by. The Chinese statement was silent on what Xi said about Beijing's continued aid to Russia in the Ukraine invasion and ongoing war. Biden, however, expressed “US concerns about the PRC's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.” The road to follow In August 2022, China launched a diplomatic offensive against the United States, days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. Eight mechanisms Bilateral negotiations, including military and climate change negotiations, were suspended as “countermeasures” after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Despite strong differences remaining, there has since been a sense of dynamism in relations, which began at last November's summit. Before Tuesday's phone call, a U.S. official announced that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would visit China soon. We will continue to advance our interests through cabinet-level diplomacy, including visits to the PRC by Treasury Secretary Yellen in the coming days and Secretary of State Blinken in the coming weeks, said the AFP news agency citing the American official. Just last week, Xi met with 20 top US business executives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The high-level interaction sent two signals: the first was aimed at the American business community, indicating that Beijing wants to maintain strong trade ties with the United States; and second, the meeting reassured foreign investors that they are welcome in China. Among those who were part of the 20-person delegation, according to Reuters, were Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder and CEO of private equity firm Blackstone, Raj Subramaniam, head of US delivery giant FedEx, and Cristiano Amon, head of chip manufacturer. , Qualcomm. As for the upcoming visits by senior American diplomats, China welcomes them. “The Chinese side welcomes the visits to China of Treasury Secretary Yellen and Secretary of State Blinken in the near future,” said a statement from the Chinese embassy. Countries seem to be moving towards a future that should be more one of status quo than confrontation.

