Pakistani judges say intelligence threatened them over Imran Khan

Published: April 4, 2024 at 6:37 PM IST

In a shocking development, senior Pakistani judges have come forward, alleging that intelligence agencies were pressuring him in cases involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This issue has now been brought before the country's highest court after the publication of a letter which caused great excitement in Pakistan.

The letter from the six high court judges cited kidnappings of their family members, torture, installation of cameras in their chambers and threats from the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

In fact, in one case, judges said they were forced to hear an appeal against Khan even after the majority of judges ruled it was inadmissible.

the letter stated: “Considerable pressure was put on the judges who found the request inadmissible, by agents of the ISI, through friends and relatives of these judges. Fearing for their safety, they sought additional protection for their homes. One of the judges had to be hospitalized due to high blood pressure caused by stress,

The ISI did not stop there. He also claimed that a judge's brother-in-law was kidnapped by individuals claiming to be ISI agents and tortured into making false allegations.

Imran Khan was removed as prime minister in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence. Since then, he has been arrested and charged with various crimes such as corruption, selling state gifts and disclosing secrets. He was convicted in numerous cases and sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison. He faces more than 100 cases and has been in prison since August. Khan says all these accusations are just political and he thinks the military leader has a personal problem with him. But the army says this is not true.#imrankhan #pakistan #pakistaneconomy

