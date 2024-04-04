7 Culinary Delights from Solo City That Are President Jokowi's Favorites, What Are They?





JawaPos.com – In the city of Surakarta aka Solo, there are several famous culinary delights because they were visited by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Satay, chicken soup, noodles, fried chicken gudeg. Several places to eat in Solo are also sought after by tourists as they are said to be regulars of President Jokowi. What places to eat in Solo has Jokowi visited? Here is the list : 1. Goat Satay Bu Hj. Bejo Solo is indeed a city famous for its satay. Goat Satay Bu Hj. Bejo which is located on Jl. Sebakung River No. 10, Kedung Lumbu, Pasar Kliwon is one of Jokowi's favorite satay stalls. “Mr. President (Jokowi) came here. When he comes, say: 'Are you in good health, Mbah?' That’s it,” Hj said. Bejo on President Joko Widodo's official YouTube channel. Not only satay, this restaurant also serves tongseng, curry, tengkleng and buntel satay. However, when you come here, you have to be patient in the queue, especially at lunch time. 2. Soto Gading and Soto Triwindu There are two Soto stalls that are Jokowi's favorites in Solo, namely Soto Gading and Soto Triwindu. Soto Gading also still has his address in Kec. Kliwon Market, precisely on Jl. Brigadier General Sudiarto No. 75, Joyosuran. The owner of Soto Gading, Toni, admitted that President Jokowi visits his house quite often. According to him, the President's visit constitutes the highest evaluation. “One of the fans at the stand is the president (Jokowi). He comes often. Being visited by (him) is the highest mark,” Toni said. Meanwhile, Soto Triwindu is a culinary delight located at Triwindu Market. A serving of soto here contains meat, rice, bean sprouts, celery, a pinch of fried onions, which are then drizzled with a special and tasty sauce. Soto Triwindu also serves a variety of side dishes, impal, lung, brain, tongue, tempeh, tofu and lento. “Mr. (Jokowi), his favorite is tempeh leaves, they are crispy. Then usually fried tongue, yes, fried lung,” said Murwani, owner of Soto Triwindu. 3. Mbah Karto Fried Chicken Mbah Karto's Fried Chicken is located at Jl. Jl. Kepatihan No. 6, Kepatihan Wetan, Kec. Jebres. The specialty of fried chicken here lies in the cooking process. Before being fried, the chicken is first cooked in coconut milk, which makes it taste even more delicious.

