Trump recently spoke with the Saudi leader





Former President Donald J. Trump spoke recently with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, their first conversation made public since Mr. Trump left office in January 2021, according to two people informed of the discussion and who were not authorized to speak publicly. on this subject.

It is unclear what exactly the two men discussed and whether it was their only conversation since Mr. Trump left the White House. Neither Mr. Trump’s representatives nor a Saudi government official responded to requests for comment.

But news of their discussion comes at a time when the Biden administration is engaged in delicate negotiations with the Saudis aimed at establishing a lasting peace in the Middle East, building on diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of 'Arab States forged through the work of the Trump Administration.

If President Biden can secure a trilateral mega-deal that would likely include a Saudi-Israeli peace deal, an Israeli commitment to a two-state solution, a U.S.-Saudi defense treaty, and U.S.-Saudi agreements on a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia, it will require the support of two-thirds of senators to ratify the US-Saudi treaty. Mr. Trump, as the presumptive Republican nominee to lead his party, could potentially either block any deal or give the green light to congressional Republicans.

Mr. Trump has other reasons for maintaining warm relations with Prince Mohammed. The former president and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and former senior White House adviser, formed close ties with the crown prince during their tenure and have capitalized on that goodwill in their private businesses since leaving government .

Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Mr. Trump's first foreign trip as president, a sign of the value Mr. Trump placed on the relationship. Mr. Trump has made major deals with the Saudis, including arms sales, and he defended Prince Mohammed at a time when international pressure was greatest, after the CIA concluded that the crown prince had ordered the The assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Nine months after the killing, Mr. Trump called Prince Mohammed a friend and praised the spectacular work he had done to liberalize Saudi laws, including allowing women to drive. While still in office, Mr. Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that I had saved the day when Prince Mohammed was under intense criticism from U.S. Congressional officials.

I managed to convince Congress to leave him alone. I managed to get them arrested, added Mr. Trump.

For his part, Mr. Biden promised during his 2020 campaign to treat Prince Mohammed as a pariah due to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Once in power, however, he concluded that sidelining the Saudi crown prince was not viable, and his team sought to repair broken relations.

Since leaving the presidency, Mr. Trump has drawn on his relationship with Saudi Arabia. Just as he was preparing to announce his presidential campaign, in November 2022, the Trump Organization was putting the finishing touches on a deal with the Omani government and a Saudi company for a multibillion-dollar Trump-branded real estate development in Oman . . Mr. Trump also worked with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to organize the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour at some of its golf courses.

Mr. Kushner benefited from Prince Mohammed's support on an even larger scale. Just six months after leaving government, Mr. Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, secured $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, in what was described in internal documents as a strategic relationship with Mr. Kushner. A group of advisers to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund had recommended against investing with Mr Kushner, citing his lack of experience, but Prince Mohammed rejected their decision.

The Saudi crown prince is not the only foreign leader Mr. Trump has engaged with recently. Last month, he hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for a meeting, the second they have held in the past two years. A person close to Mr. Trump said it was Mr. Orban who requested the meeting.

At some of his rallies, Mr. Trump praised Mr. Orban, criticized for the erosion of democratic institutions in Hungary, calling him an admirably strong leader.

