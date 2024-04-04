AKP-confidential: “pirate text” leaked after AKP meeting with Erdoan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan convened the Central Executive Committee (MYK) of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) on April 2, two days after March 31. local elections. The main item on the agenda of the meeting was naturally expected to be the electoral defeat of the ruling party. However, the information subsequently shared about the meeting surprised even the most experienced journalists, accustomed to the AKP's strict relations with the media.

Journalists received behind-the-scenes information about what was discussed at the MYK meeting, which can be described as a pirated text sent by AKP media to media outlets with which they are connected.

The text included information about Erdo's acceptance of defeat, why he got the election results, and who he held responsible. I will return to it shortly.

This text, shared anonymously with certain news media on AKP channels, was quickly taken up by television broadcasts and websites, particularly by pro-government media.

However, approximately 30 to 40 minutes later, another text, allegedly from the Presidency of Communication, was sent to the media.

The reason why I say “allegedly” is that such a text cannot be found on the official page or on the social media accounts of the Presidency of Communication; it was shared as if to leave no trace. Like they're saying you can share this information as if you got it on your own.

Arrogant censorship of the pirate text

Whether it is the AKP or the presidency of the communication channels, there seems, at first glance, to be no difference between the two texts. However, after a second comparative reading, the disparity of the second text became evident.

The first text contained the following section:

At the meeting, Erdoan drew attention to the disease of arrogance and said: We are facing a problem that extends to provincial, district and municipal organizations, our mayors, our parliamentarians and even to the bureaucracy. However, the biggest enemy of a political party born from the hearts of the people is to erect walls between it and the citizens. We will show our people that no one is untouchable in this party, whatever their position.”

In the second “pirate” text, the text was transformed like this:

“Among the information received, Erdoan referred to citizens' complaints during the MYK meeting and stressed the importance of getting rid of and combating the negative attitudes observed within the party administration, provincial organizations, district and municipal governments, mayors, deputies, and the bureaucracy.

There is a significant distinction between the “disease of arrogance” and “negative attitudes.”

You will remember that in our first election commentary on YetkinReport, we mentioned “arrogance” among the reasons for the AKP’s defeat; we thought in the same direction as Erdoan.

Why was it deemed necessary?

Here one may ask: why is information usually obtained by journalists through their own efforts and sources about a closed-door meeting leaked to the media by a party, almost like a “pirate text”?

Besides the interpretation that the electoral defeat would have shaken the AKP, several reasons can be given:

The AKP administration may want to tell journalists: “Here are your documents, don't dig any further”? The information shared may indeed be important, but it may be intended to hide what was discussed at the MYK meeting, and these hacked texts may be intended to create a smokescreen. Erdoan may not have wanted some MYK members, who were at risk of losing their positions due to the electoral defeat, to share their views with the media. Therefore, it is also possible to perceive this unprecedented practice as a kind of speech ban for AKP MYK members.

Erdoan, until he identifies those responsible for the March 31 electoral defeat and takes the necessary measures from his point of view, does not want any noise to come out of the AKP except what he allows; at least, that's what seems to be the case.

This time, it's not foreign agents

Among the reasons Erdoan gave to the party leadership to justify the fall of the AKP below the CHP in the March 31 elections was no “foreign agents.”

Erdoan shared a more realistic scene; I summarize it:

Cost of life, Rising inflation, complaints from retirees, Criticism of trade with Israel (he said we couldn't explain Gaza), The disease of arrogance, The race with the MHP in the elections.

Erdoan said Amasya, Ktahya and Krkkale were taken by the CHP for the latter reason, and he cited the acquisition of Hatay from the CHP as an example of success.

“No one, including me, can escape responsibility for March 31,” Erdoan said, and it is in both pirated texts.

So, if there are no foreign agents, who does he hold responsible?

According to his own list;

Organization of parties, Headquarter, Candidates.

Now let's look at these listed items and try to name them.

“Self-criticism”

Erdoan's “self-criticism” process clearly indicates that some seats will be freed within the AKP. Otherwise, the atmosphere inside the board meeting would not be filtered by Erdoan and projected outward with this hacked text method.

At the top of the list he mentioned is Erkan Kandemir, who heads the party's “organization.” Although he is a close associate of Erdoan, he is also one of the likely names the bill could be drawn from.

Kandemir is also a member of the “Headquarters” election team. At the head of this team is Vice-President Efkan Ala, accused for two days of “acting with arrogance” by AK trolls. The other members are Ali hsan Yavuz, head of electoral affairs, Yusuf Ziya Ylmaz, head of local administration, and Hamza Da, head of promotion and media.

However, Hamza Da may not have been able to personally manage the electoral process because he was a candidate for mayor of Izmir. Izmir was already a tough test for the AKP, and even though Da lost, he worked hard. But the real fiasco occurred in Istanbul with Murat Kurum and in Ankara with Turgut Altnok.

Purge time in AKP

So let's assume that these names were suggested by “headquarters”. But doesn't anyone know that the candidates for Istanbul and Ankara were personally determined by Erdoan?

On the other hand, it would be surprising if anyone who does not wish to fall into disgrace, or even be excommunicated, within the AKP MYK, dares to question the correctness of Erdoan's decisions, even if he says “y including myself.” This kind of internal democracy issue is happening within the CHP, and in the most extreme way.

Therefore, is it also possible to interpret these hacked texts as the psychological preparation phase of the punishment or purge operation envisaged by Erdoan within the AKP?

There might be a problem here: Erdoan has already purged most of the experienced cadres around him. Who will he bring in to replace those he will purge by holding them responsible for the electoral defeat of March 31?

Either way, it's not our place to think about it.