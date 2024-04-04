Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns more for DMK than BJP | Chennai News







Excellent. This will be a historic victory for DMK.

Q. What gives you this impression?

This is the scope of CM MK Stalin's social programs and its functioning in the last three years. He is on the ground, connected to the people. It delivers much more than the promises made in the 2021 election manifesto. Programs such as that of Mahalir Urimai Thittam have touched the lives of millions of women. The people of TN I have so much confidence in him that it is the words of the CM and not those of the PM that are the biggest guarantee here. We will sweep all 40 constituencies.

Q. Coimbatore is considered a weak point for DMK.

Definitely not. We won the local elections. This winning streak will continue. This election will prove that success is permanent for DMK and Coimbatore is back as a bastion of DMK.

Q. The constituency was allotted to the CPM last time. Why has DMK chosen to contest in Coimbatore now?

If we contest, it will revitalize the party. Our alliance partner CPM agreed to our demand and in turn wanted the Dindigul constituency where we had contested in the 2019 elections. It was a mutual agreement.

Q. There have been reports that MNM chief Kamal Haasan did you also want to compete in Coimbatore?

Maybe. I did not participate in this discussion. When I met Kamal Haasan, he was happy that DMK was participating here. He also gave us some information about the electoral district. He will soon travel to Coimbatore for campaigning.

Q. The BJP has fielded Annamalai here. Is this a challenge for DMK?

The BJP fielded the worst possible candidate. If the BJP had recruited someone else, it could have made a difference for the party. Thanks to Annamalai, we will win the elections with a bigger margin.

Q. Doesn't the BJP have a strong presence in Coimbatore?

Said who? It's just a smokescreen. The BJP only has a strong presence on social media and this only serves to distract people from the party's failure. The people of Tennessee have seen through it and they will refuse to vote for the BJP. This time people will see that AIADMK and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. Neither will get any votes.

Q. Annamalai says DMK and AIADMK will join forces to defeat him.

Does this make sense? If someone wants to make themselves visible through such statements, good luck to them… but that won't happen. DMK clearly knows who its rival is and I guess AIADMK also knows who its opponent is. More than the people of Tennessee, the BJP high command saw through the unnecessary stature of its leader here.

Q. Annamalai will bite the dust. After the elections, we will see a change in leadership within the BJP due to the blatant failure of its state leader. They will let down their head of state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently visits Tamil Nadu. Will this have an effect on voters?

Q. I want him to visit more. This way, people will remember his absence when they needed him most, which was during the floods. As our CM and our youth wing leader say, Modi campaigns for the DMK more than the BJP because his speeches only expose his party's flaws.

I want him to campaign more in Tennessee because we will get more votes every time he speaks.

Q. The DMK ally KMDK candidate in Namakkal had to be replaced after his casteist remarks went viral, Durai Vaiko had a public outburst and there was opposition to the Congress candidate in Tirunelveli. Will these discordant notes affect the prospects of the DMK fronts in these places?

All this was propagated by the opposition parties. We will prove them wrong. Only the CM's projects and his work count. People see him as the face of the DMK front in all 40 constituencies. It doesn't matter who the candidate is. In the end, it's MKS versus the fascist BJP.

Q. When Stalin came to Coimbatore for the 2021 Assembly election campaign, he said that former AIADMK minister SP Velumani would be arrested once DMK came to power. This does not happen. Will this be seen as DMK going back on its word?

No, CM kept his word. We saw how the governor of Tennessee tried to block lawsuits. On our side, action has been initiated. CM is not someone who acts with vengeance like the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. He follows proper legal procedures. This process is well underway. It is the BJP that is trying to save the AIADMK.

Q. In May, you will complete one year as Minister of Industry. How was your first experience at the firm?

It's a huge learning curve and the most satisfying period of my public life. I am pleased with the number of jobs we have created in Tennessee, acting on the CM's advice. We have created 31 lakh jobs in three years, of which 26 lakh were generated in the last six months. This will only increase. Coimbatore will witness a surge in industrial growth in the coming months. I will be here after the elections for about four months to bring next-level growth to Coimbatore.

