Nebraska Electoral College: GOP wants rules changed to help Trump win





Donald Trump wanted Nebraska Republicans to change the state's electoral voting rules in a way that would shift an electoral vote from Biden to him.

But on Wednesday night, the GOP-dominated Nebraska state legislature said no. An attempt to attach the proposal to another bill failed, with only 8 votes in favor and 36 against.

State Sen. Julie Slama (R), who supported the proposal, later wrote on X that the proposal was dead for this year: it will no longer be put to a vote.

Nebraska currently has an unusual way of distributing its five electoral votes. Rather than giving them all to the statewide winner, as 48 other states do, it awards two votes to the statewide winner, and the rest goes to the winner in each of the three districts of Congress of Nebraska.

Nebraska is a deep red state that Trump won by a 19-point margin in 2020. However, Biden walked away with one of his electoral votes, as he won in Nebraska's Second District, which includes the city of 'Omaha. Trump wants to move to a winner-take-all system to lock in this vote.

The stakes are high: Nebraska's 2nd District electoral vote alone could truly determine whether Trump or Biden wins in 2024.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, while Trump wins Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, and no other results change from 2020, then Biden would need Nebraska's 2nd District vote to win. If he doesn't get it, the electoral vote would be a tie of 269-269. The new House of Representatives would break the tie, with each state delegation getting one vote, and since Republicans will almost surely control more state delegations, that means a tie would likely go to Trump.

But after Wednesday's failed vote, Trump supporters were no longer optimistic that the change could be made before the end of Nebraska's legislative session this month.

Even if the rule change somehow passes, Democrats have one obvious option to respond: change the rules in Maine. Maine is the only other state to split its vote by congressional district, but there the current rule benefits Trump because it gives him an elector in a state won by Biden. Democrats could, in theory, change Maine's rules and undo any advantage Trump gained.

But beyond seeking partisan advantage, it's true that Nebraska and Maine's rules are sort of bizarre historical accidents that should arguably be aligned with how the other 48 states do it. The fair way to do this would be for both to change their rules in the same cycle, standardizing the winner-takes-all rule without giving an advantage to either candidate.

Why Nebraska and Maine split their votes by congressional district

The history of the Electoral College system is bizarre, but the modern standard for how it works is: Each state has a statewide vote, and the candidate at the top of that vote would get all the electors in that vote. State. It's a winner-takes-all system.

In the country's early decades, there was more variety. Some states haven't given voters any say at all, leaving state lawmakers to simply choose electors. Others held a statewide vote but counted the results in separate districts across the state, thereby assigning electors.

The district system could help represent regional differences. But it lessened the state's impact on the national outcome, compared to the winner-takes-all system where all of a state's votes went to a single candidate. And as partisan competition intensified, states rallied for winner-take-all. The district system had disappeared by the 1830s and remained so for over a century.

Then, in the second half of the 20th century, it returned. Two states decided to move to a system in which two electoral votes would be awarded to the winner statewide and one electoral vote to the winner in each congressional district.

The first was Maine, in 1969, which adopted a proposal from an idiosyncratic legislator whose apparent motivation was to help voters with different views be reflected in the Electoral College results. (Maine had used the district system in the 1820s.) The second was Nebraska, in 1991, where lawmakers hoped to get presidential candidates to pay more attention to the state rather than considering all of its electoral votes as Republicans safely.

You would think that proposals like this would bring the Electoral College closer to proportional representation, but often these proposals are just partisan dirty tricks. Republicans in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have fought the idea, believing that redrawn congressional maps would guarantee them more than half the voters in swing states that are more likely to be Democratic.

But Maine and Nebraska don't appear to have had partisan motivations, and at first there was no partisan impact, or even any impact at all, because the statewide winner continued to win as well all congressional districts in both states.

As urban-rural partisan polarization intensified, the situation began to change. In 2008, Barack Obama won Nebraska's 2nd District. Republicans responded by making the district more conservative in redistricting, but the underlying trends of polarization continued, and in 2020, Biden won it again. In Maine, the second rural district flipped to Trump in 2016 and 2020. (Neither district was that close in 2020; Biden won NE-2 by 6.5 percentage points, and Trump won ME-2 of 7.5.)

So we ended up with a system where 48 states use winner-take-all, and then two states occasionally send someone a stray vote, which is pretty strange and just one of many reasons for that the American method of selecting a president is ridiculous. .

What is happening in Nebraska right now?

As partisanship and polarization have increased, Nebraska Republicans have attempted to respond. In 2016, they attempted to move to a winner-takes-all electoral voting system. But there was a filibuster problem.

Yes, the Cornhusker State is the rare state with a legislative filibuster with a strong supermajority requirement. In fact, it is stronger than that of the U.S. Senates that a two-thirds vote, or 33 of 49 lawmakers, is needed to defeat the filibuster in Nebraska. And although Republicans have consistently achieved large majorities, it has proven extremely difficult for them to overcome this obstacle. They were only missing one vote in 2016.

The latest push began Tuesday, when conservative activist Charlie Kirk wrote on X about a nightmare scenario for Trump supporters where Nebraska's 2nd District could throw this year's election to Biden. He urged Nebraskans to call their legislators and governor to demand that their state stop giving power unnecessarily to their political enemies.

Hours later, Governor Pillen announced that, in response to a call for his support, he supported such a change, and Trump praised him in a Truth Social article. (You might get the impression that this isn't entirely an organic, grassroots phenomenon.)

But many doubted they had the votes. Republicans had 32 seats, one vote short of the 33 seats needed to overcome a filibuster.

The intrigue thickened Wednesday when a Democratic state senator, Mike McDonnell, announced he was switching parties to the GOP, apparently providing the necessary vote. Then the intrigue, uh, cleared up when McDonnell told Politicos' Elena Schneider that he would still support filibustering the electoral vote change.

But when the proposal came up for a vote Wednesday night, the vote wasn't even close, with only eight Republican lawmakers voting yes. Nebraska's legislative session is scheduled to end April 18, so in theory there's still time for another attempt, but lawmakers have said that for procedural reasons, that's unlikely to happen.

If they somehow succeed in forcing change, Maine Democrats (who control their state's legislature and governorship) will be pressured to respond in kind. As they should if Biden loses his chance on a lost electoral vote, Trump should lose his as well.

Update, April 4, 9:55 a.m. ET: This article was originally published on April 3. It has been updated to reflect the failed vote on the proposal in the Nebraska Legislature.

Yes, I will give $5/month

Yes, I will give $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/politics/2024/4/3/24119984/nebraska-electoral-college-vote-trump-biden-kirk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos