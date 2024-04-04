More than a dozen Pakistani judges receive letters containing toxic powder | Court News





Letters containing a suspicious white powder were sent to at least 17 senior judges, triggering an investigation by authorities.

Islamabad, Pakistan More than a dozen high-ranking judges in Pakistan have received letters containing a suspicious white powder since Tuesday, sparking an investigation by authorities.

On Tuesday, the eight judges of the Islamabad High Court received similar letters, with a note in English criticizing Pakistan's judicial system and even mentioning the term bacillus anthracis, according to a first information report (FIR) filed by the police in the capital, Islamabad.

Bacillus anthracis is a bacteria that can cause anthrax, a serious infection that can be fatal if immediate treatment is not given.

The next day, four judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, and five judges of the Lahore High Court also received similar letters containing the suspected toxic material.

Police said a lesser-known group called Tehreek-e-Namoos Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the suspicious letters.

Police officials in Islamabad and Lahore said the letters and their contents had been sent to forensic and security experts for investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed what it was.

We are conducting our investigation and we will provide a quick update as soon as we have a major breakthrough, a police official involved in the investigation told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. media.

Tehreek-e-Namoos Pakistan first came to light in September last year, when authorities were alerted to a suspicious bag discovered on a high-end hiking trail in Islamabad. The bag contained a letter, hand grenades, a pistol, bullets and maps of sensitive buildings in the city.

In that letter too, the shadowy group had criticized the judiciary, saying it had decided to teach judges and generals a lesson. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The toxic letters to the top judges came about a week after six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a scathing open letter to the Supreme Court, alleging interference by Pakistan's premier spy agency, the 'Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in legal cases.

The judges said the ISI used intimidation tactics such as secret surveillance and even kidnapping and torture of family members to influence their decisions in politically important cases, including against the former Imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ISI and the Pakistani army have not yet responded to these allegations.

The government, for its part, formed a one-member commission to investigate the matter. However, the retired judge appointed to the commission refused to take on this responsibility. Subsequently, the Supreme Court constituted a seven-member bench to probe the allegations made in the judges' unprecedented letter.

The first bench hearing was held on Wednesday, with Chief Justice Isa saying there would be zero tolerance when it comes to threats to the independence of the judiciary. The next hearing of the highest court on this case will take place on April 29.

Karachi-based lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii said judges receiving allegedly toxic letters seemed rather strange and bizarre due to the timing.

From the contents of the letter that was sent, as well as the so-called toxic substance it contains, it is difficult to determine any common motive as to why these judges received these missives, Jaferii told Al Jazeera .

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a human rights lawyer in Islamabad, said the question of whether the letters to judges were substantive or a hoax should be investigated. 'investigation.

Lahore-based lawyer Rida Hosain agrees, saying that explicit intimidation of judges is an issue that requires serious and urgent attention.

No justice system can function if judges are threatened. This directly undermines the ability of judges to decide cases before them without fear or favor, she told Al Jazeera.

