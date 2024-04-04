China courts President-elect Prabowo with suspicion – Asia and the Pacific

shortly after Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won During the presidential election in February, the Chinese embassy in Jakarta sent him a cat tree and a stuffed toy for his beloved pet Bobby, according to the cat's official Instagram page.

It was part of a concerted charm offensive by China, the second-largest investor in Indonesia behind its neighbor Singapore.

Days after Prabowo claimed victory in the election, the Chinese ambassador to Indonesia came to his house to congratulate him. And this week, Prabowo visited Beijing at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Analysts say China is courting President-elect Prabowo to ensure a continuation of the policies of his predecessor, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, which include strong economic relations with Beijing and very few irritants.

Analysts say, however, that while Prabowo is expected to continue Jokowi's policies, he could prove more unpredictable and explosive if Indonesia is drawn into geopolitical tensions, such as the simmering conflict in the South China Sea.

China claims almost the entire waterway, a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual maritime trade, but its claims overlap with those of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). .

China's relations with the Philippines having dived in recent months due to claims in the South China Sea and Manila's growing ties with the United States.

Prabowo should want to burnish his reputation as a nationalist and take a tougher stance on the South China Sea, said Yohanes Sulaiman, professor of international relations at Jenderal Achmad Yani University.

“He always carried with him the concept of the nationalist,” he said. “It’s his trademark.”

Due to Prabowo's tenure as defense minister and former military commander, foreign policy expert Dewi Fortuna Anwar said China may fear he will prioritize security over the economy , which would be in contradiction with Jokowi's presidency. “He will be more unpredictable (than Jokowi),” she said.

The invitation to visit an elected president is unusual for China and shows a clear attempt to woo Indonesia, said Dewi, who served as an adviser to former President BJ Habibie.

“China wants to ensure that Prabowo continues Jokowi’s policies,” Dewi said. “The United States and China are scrambling to make sure Indonesia turns to them.”

“Key partner”

On Monday, Prabowo, whose ministry said he visited Beijing as defense minister and not as president-elect, said he supports closer relations between Indonesia and China and “wishes to continue President Jokowi's policy of friendship with China”.

After meeting Xi on Monday, Prabowo said he views China as “one of the key partners in ensuring regional peace and stability”, adding that he seeks to strengthen defense cooperation with China.

Prabowo pledged to continue Jokowi's economic and foreign policies during his election campaign. Jokowi's implicit support contributed to Prabowo's victory, with his son as the president-elect's running mate.

Throughout his presidency, Jokowi actively sought Chinese investment for Indonesia's burgeoning electric vehicle industry. Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, an important material for electric vehicle batteries.

Chinese companies, including the world's largest maker of electric vehicle batteries, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and steelmaker Tsingshan Group, have built factories and smelters in Indonesia, mainly in Sulawesi.

Jokowi, who visited China for his first visit in 2014 after his inauguration as president, also secured loans from the world's second-largest economy to finance his high-speed railway worth 7.3 billions of dollars.

Indonesia has also courted U.S. investment, trying to entice automaker Tesla to invest and struck a deal with Ford to invest in a nickel processing plant in Sulawesi.

But Chinese investments dwarf those of the United States. China has invested $7.4 billion in Indonesia for the whole of 2023, compared to $3.3 billion for the United States, according to data from the Investment Ministry.

Xi said Monday that China “views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia,” citing the railway as an example.

Prabowo told a forum last November that Indonesia was committed to its policy of non-alignment and would maintain good relations with China and the United States.

“We want to maintain our policy of good neighborliness in our region and also in the world,” he said, adding that he “admires” China's education and fight against corruption.