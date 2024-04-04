Teachers boast of saving lives by extending school closures during the Covid pandemic – despite evidence showing children's education has been undermined by advances in maths and the disappearance of English.

Teachers' union leaders have boasted of saving lives by extending school closures during the Covid pandemic – despite evidence showing children's education has been undermined.

The National Education Union (NEU) used its annual conference in Bournemouth to submit a motion boasting of having “saved lives by forcing the government to change policy during the pandemic”.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the union lobbied then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speed up school closures. While in October 2021, he campaigned for the return of “bubbles” and the self-isolation of students.

The NEU also called for a “plan B” for the school in December, which would have required pupils to self-isolate if they lived with someone who had contracted Covid. In January 2022, union leaders also warned against lifting restrictions too early.

Claims that they saved lives, reported by The telegraphcomes despite evidence showing that school closures have harmed children's education, with progress made in English and maths before Covid.

In December, a study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that British schoolchildren's maths test scores had fallen to the lowest level since records began in 2006.

At the same time, the study found that reading skills had fallen to a level last seen in 2009, while science test scores were at an all-time high.

After schools closed, the number of children referred to the NHS for mental health problems also hit a record high. And the number of students regularly absent from school has also reached record levels.

Former children's commissioner Anne Longfield told the Covid inquiry that closing schools – while pubs remained open – was a “terrible mistake”.

She also said then-chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offered discounts to encourage people to return to eating out in summer 2020, had taken priority over reopening schools.

She told the hearing: “This, for me, was a terrible mistake and one that played a huge part in children's very negative experience during the lockdown period.”

Arabella Skinner, director of parents' campaign group UsForThem, told MailOnline: 'There has been one constant throughout the Covid inquiry so far: a universal acceptance of the harm pandemic restrictions have caused to children and young people.

“Instead of boasting about its role in these unfounded restrictions, the NEU should focus on how it can help our children emerge from the educational and development challenges to which their actions have contributed.”

The NEU's motion – which focuses on the union's influence on policy during the pandemic – was submitted by its board and is expected to be debated on Thursday.

It comes as the NEU last week voted overwhelmingly in favor after being asked whether it would be prepared to walk away from a “fully funded pay rise, as a significant step towards achieving a long-term wage correction.

More than half of NEU member teachers – some 150,000 – in state schools and sixth forms across England and Wales took part in the preliminary electronic ballot.

Separately, teachers responding to a recent NEU survey complained about a range of problems, including Ofsted inspections – which two thirds said had caused them “mental health problems”.

Delegates to the NEU's annual conference in Bournemouth are to vote on whether the union should campaign for a “fully funded above-inflation pay rise” for 2023/24.

An urgent motion, due to be debated in private at tomorrow morning's conference, suggests NEU members are 'prepared to take industrial action' if Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer 'fail to meet' pay teachers.

The motion on wages and funding says: “No matter who is in government, the foundation of our power is collective organization and action in the workplace. »

It calls on the union executive to “examine the indicative ballot and learn from it in order to build the capacity needed to take local and national industrial action”.

He added: “The Conference congratulates leaders, representatives and members on achieving a strong result in our indicative ballot on salaries and funding.

“The Conference believes that the best use of the ballot at this time is to signal to Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer that members are prepared to take industrial action if they fail to deliver on their promises.”

The motion states: “The Conference understands that Labor is likely to form the next government.

“While we will be able to work with a Labor government in some policy areas, we will have to campaign against it in others.”