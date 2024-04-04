Politics
Teachers boast of saving lives by extending school closures during the Covid pandemic – despite evidence showing children's education has been undermined by advances in maths and the disappearance of English.
Teachers' union leaders have boasted of saving lives by extending school closures during the Covid pandemic – despite evidence showing children's education has been undermined.
The National Education Union (NEU) used its annual conference in Bournemouth to submit a motion boasting of having “saved lives by forcing the government to change policy during the pandemic”.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the union lobbied then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speed up school closures. While in October 2021, he campaigned for the return of “bubbles” and the self-isolation of students.
The NEU also called for a “plan B” for the school in December, which would have required pupils to self-isolate if they lived with someone who had contracted Covid. In January 2022, union leaders also warned against lifting restrictions too early.
Claims that they saved lives, reported by The telegraphcomes despite evidence showing that school closures have harmed children's education, with progress made in English and maths before Covid.
Teachers' union leaders have boasted of saving lives by extending school closures during the Covid pandemic. Pictured: Children wearing face masks at Moor End Academy in Huddersfield, northern England, on September 11, 2020.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the union lobbied then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speed up school closures.
In December, a study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that British schoolchildren's maths test scores had fallen to the lowest level since records began in 2006.
At the same time, the study found that reading skills had fallen to a level last seen in 2009, while science test scores were at an all-time high.
After schools closed, the number of children referred to the NHS for mental health problems also hit a record high. And the number of students regularly absent from school has also reached record levels.
Former children's commissioner Anne Longfield told the Covid inquiry that closing schools – while pubs remained open – was a “terrible mistake”.
She also said then-chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offered discounts to encourage people to return to eating out in summer 2020, had taken priority over reopening schools.
She told the hearing: “This, for me, was a terrible mistake and one that played a huge part in children's very negative experience during the lockdown period.”
Arabella Skinner, director of parents' campaign group UsForThem, told MailOnline: 'There has been one constant throughout the Covid inquiry so far: a universal acceptance of the harm pandemic restrictions have caused to children and young people.
Boris Johnson issues a pandemic briefing to Downing Street on January 27, 2021. He said school would not reopen until at least March 8 that year.
This graph compares the average math score to school building closures due to Covid-19
“Instead of boasting about its role in these unfounded restrictions, the NEU should focus on how it can help our children emerge from the educational and development challenges to which their actions have contributed.”
The NEU's motion – which focuses on the union's influence on policy during the pandemic – was submitted by its board and is expected to be debated on Thursday.
It comes as the NEU last week voted overwhelmingly in favor after being asked whether it would be prepared to walk away from a “fully funded pay rise, as a significant step towards achieving a long-term wage correction.
More than half of NEU member teachers – some 150,000 – in state schools and sixth forms across England and Wales took part in the preliminary electronic ballot.
Separately, teachers responding to a recent NEU survey complained about a range of problems, including Ofsted inspections – which two thirds said had caused them “mental health problems”.
Delegates to the NEU's annual conference in Bournemouth are to vote on whether the union should campaign for a “fully funded above-inflation pay rise” for 2023/24.
Students arrive at Outwood Academy in Woodlands, South Yorkshire, in March 2021, as pupils across England return to school for the first time in two months as the lockdown is eased.
Students during an English literature lesson at St Andrew's RC Secondary School in Glasgow in March 2021, as pupils returned to school in Scotland in a phase of easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Children undergoing lateral flow tests at Our Lady and St Bede Catholic Academy in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, in March 2021, when pupils returned to school as lockdown ended relaxed
An empty classroom at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire, on March 24, 2020 – the day after Boris Johnson placed the UK in a coronavirus lockdown.
An urgent motion, due to be debated in private at tomorrow morning's conference, suggests NEU members are 'prepared to take industrial action' if Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer 'fail to meet' pay teachers.
The motion on wages and funding says: “No matter who is in government, the foundation of our power is collective organization and action in the workplace. »
It calls on the union executive to “examine the indicative ballot and learn from it in order to build the capacity needed to take local and national industrial action”.
He added: “The Conference congratulates leaders, representatives and members on achieving a strong result in our indicative ballot on salaries and funding.
“The Conference believes that the best use of the ballot at this time is to signal to Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer that members are prepared to take industrial action if they fail to deliver on their promises.”
The motion states: “The Conference understands that Labor is likely to form the next government.
“While we will be able to work with a Labor government in some policy areas, we will have to campaign against it in others.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13270885/Teachers-boast-saved-lives-prolonging-school-closures-Covid-pandemic-despite-evidence-showing-childrens-education-harmed-progress-maths-English-wiped-out.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Teachers boast of saving lives by extending school closures during the Covid pandemic – despite evidence showing children's education has been undermined by advances in maths and the disappearance of English.
- China courts President-elect Prabowo with suspicion – Asia and the Pacific
- The American economy is the best in the world; Trump speaks of a “cesspool”. The data is clear
- Karan Johar calls for embracing originality and not trends in Bollywood
- No. 7 Men's Gymnastics ready for the Big Ten Championships this weekend
- X-Men 97 contains some of the best X-Men stories of all time
- SEC Final Rule on Climate-Related Disclosures: What's Required and What to Do Now
- IBC announces eight accelerator media innovation challenges
- More than a dozen Pakistani judges receive letters containing toxic powder | Court News
- Nebraska Electoral College: GOP wants rules changed to help Trump win
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns more for DMK than BJP | Chennai News
- Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure