Joe Biden crushes Donald Trump in new Swing State poll





A new poll shows President Joe Biden holding a double-digit lead over former President Donald Trump in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, seven months before the general election.

The survey, conducted by Franklin & Marshall College between March 20 and 31, found that Biden leads Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, with 48% of the vote to 38%. That marks a sharp increase since February, when the company's poll showed Biden leading Trump by a single percentage point, 43 to 42 percent.

The context

Pennsylvania is a swing state. In the 2020 election, Biden won the state by some 80,000 votes, taking it back from Trump, who in 2016 broke the state's blue streak for the first time in 24 years.

Only twice between 1932 and 1988 was a presidential candidate able to win the White House without winning Pennsylvania. No Democrat has been elected president without the state since 1948.

What we know

The Franklin & Marshall College poll showed that Biden and Trump are still not viewed favorably by the majority of Pennsylvanians.

Forty-two percent see Biden in a positive light, compared to 57 percent who view him unfavorably. Meanwhile, 39 percent of respondents view Trump positively, while 60 percent in the state have a negative view of him. The survey margin of error is +/- 4.0 percentage points.

However, Biden has received less positive polling in other swing states and the election is still months away.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Biden via email for comment.

Todd Landman, professor of political science at the University of Nottingham's School of Politics and International Relations, said the poll was “an outlier” that “could reassure the Biden campaign.”

“This poll is an exception compared to other polls in the seven swing states, where Trump is either leading (above the margin of error) or very close in support for Biden,” Landman told Newsweek.

“The Wall Street Journal recently released polling data that shows Trump leading in six of seven states, including Pennsylvania. So the Franklin and Marshall result is a new result that could reassure the Biden campaign. “There are, however, caveats to reading too much into one survey,” he said.

“First, we are still seven months away from Election Day, where anything can happen that will sway voters one way or the other, including the US border issue, the Ukraine war, Israel-Gaza, the abortion and Trump's ongoing legal challenges.

“Second, the Franklin and Marshall poll is one of many in a highly variable and volatile polling market. Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state that Biden won in 2020 with strong Democratic support in major cities and surrounding areas of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. and strong support for Trump in the most rural areas.”

And after

Pennsylvania goes to the polls on April 23 for the state's presidential primary election.

Updated 4/24/04, 10:40 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

