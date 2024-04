Schoolchildren during PM Modis roadshow | How is it a criminal offence, asks Madras High Court

The judge said that in this case the children had not been used for any election campaigning and had simply attended a roadshow.

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Coimbatore city police to explain by Monday how the mere presence of uniformed schoolchildren during Prime Minister Narendra Modis' roadshow on March 18 would require registration of a criminal case against the school management. Justice G. Jayachandran put several questions to the prosecution while hearing an application filed by a college principal to quash a first information report (FIR) registered on March 19 on the basis of a complaint filed by district child protection officer Pavithra. Dev. The judge mainly wanted to know how section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, which deals with assault, abandonment, abuse, exposure or neglect intentionally children in a manner likely to cause mental or physical suffering, be lured in this case. A police officer responded that the school management had exposed 32 students to unnecessary mental and physical suffering by taking them to watch the road show in a crowded place, simply because their parents were late in picking them up from school. . However, the judge questioned whether the criminal case could be initiated only at the request of the district child welfare officer, who only learned of the incident through media reports. He points out that none of the parents appear to have filed a complaint. Besides, no untoward incident was reported during the roadshow, the judge said, and cautioned the police not to get carried away by media reports. He said police should not end up bringing criminal charges against school management as a knee-jerk reaction to media pressure. When the magistrate said that a deputy returning officer had also reported the incident since the model code of conduct came into force on March 18, the judge said that in this case the children had not been used for any electoral campaign. , and they had simply watched a roadshow. Stating that the decision to be taken in the present case would have a large-scale impact on similar issues relating to the presence of children in political events, the judge asked the jurist to do his homework and prepare himself with case law for argue the question at length on Monday. When we were kids, we all went to see celebrities and politicians during their election campaigns. Some time ago, when the High Court initiated departmental action against a judicial officer for attending a political meeting, he argued that in a democracy, it is his right to attend a meeting to know the ideology of this political party. This is therefore an important question to decide, the judge said. He also extended, until further orders, the interim protection granted to the school management by Justice N. Anand Venkatesh last week by ordering the police not to take any coercive action.

