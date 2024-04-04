what does this say about their relationship?

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping. talked on the phone this week for the first time since the November meeting. While this call demonstrates the desire of both parties to stabilize their relations, it also highlights the significant international and domestic challenges facing Beijing and Washington.

Xi and Biden would have covered Taiwan, the possible US ban on TikTok, tariffs and Chinese support for Russia, in the 105-minute call.

This phone call is based on agreement between the two presidents during their face-to-face meeting in San Francisco last November to keep the channels of communication open. This also indicates a potential return to more frequent direct interactions of 2021 and 2022, and a slight thaw in relations between the two countries.

Combined with an increase in interactions between senior officials, this call is part of what appears to be a rediscovery of the art of diplomacy. Notable recent meetings include those of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, respectively, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Bangkok end of January and in Munich in February, as well as an upcoming journey of the American Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, in Beijing.

Both Chinese And WE the statements underlined the frank and constructive nature of this appeal.

The frankness is evident in the many areas of disagreement between them, from tariffs to the future status of Taiwan, to name just two. What is more constructive in their relations today is that Beijing and Washington seem determined to leave the February 2023 agreement. weather balloon incident behind them and favor face-to-face meetings rather than megaphone diplomacy. It is unclear, however, to what extent this will help repair a relationship still characterized by deep distrust of each side's ultimate goals.

One of the biggest problems for China is the array of tariffs the United States has imposed on Chinese products, as well as U.S. concerns about security issues related to Chinese technology. Donald Trump unleashed an unprecedented trade war against China by imposing a Customs duties of 25% on Chinese imports in 2018, while he was president. These measures, Beijing suspectsare tools that the United States uses to suppress China's trade and technological development.

Biden, whose hands are partly tied by strong, bipartisan supporters anti-Chinese sentiment in the US Congress, will have done little to allay Xi's concerns when he underlines that the United States will continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment. Trump, for his part, promises to go there even further if he is re-elected.

Taiwan dispute

There is no obvious change in Washington's policy on Taiwan, but there is also no change in the importance Beijing attaches to this issue. According to Chinese statement on the Biden-Xi phone call: The Taiwan issue is the first red line not to be crossed in Sino-US relations. The positions of both sides will be tested in the coming months, with the inauguration of Taiwan's new president in May.



Another important factor is the strengthening of American military relations with its partners in Victims, the tripartite security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. The United States also sees Japan and the Philippines as regional allies, likely to play a role in the volatile security situation in the Taiwan Strait and more broadly in the Indo-Pacific.

International common ground?

While undoubtedly important, the bilateral dimension is not the only aspect of the U.S.-China relationship. Given the upheaval of the existing international order, first and foremost by the war in Ukraine and now by the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Washington and Beijing have on their agenda a whole series of other potential hotspots that they will need to manage with caution.

North Korea's growing belligerence is clearly a concern for the United States and its allies in Asia. And even if China sees Pyongyang as a useful lever against military encirclement, a real confrontation on the Korean peninsula is unlikely to be in its interests. Beijing's more nuanced approach to the issue became apparent in late March when it abstained of a resolution to extend sanctions against North Korea, while Russia vetoed the US draft resolution on the issue.

Neither Washington nor Beijing is likely to be interested in further escalation in the Middle East. While China, alongside Russia, vetoed an earlier US-sponsored resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza on March 22, 2024, a subsequent vote three days later, China voted in favor and the United States abstained. This in no way indicates a convergence of interests between Washington and Beijing, but it does indicate that there is a space for negotiation in which the two powers could find enough common ground to manage crises through institutions. existing international organizations such as the United Nations.

Yet there are likely limits to a more cooperative approach by Beijing and Washington to international security. Perhaps it is less about their own desires and more about their ability to coerce their allies. The recent Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is just as likely to be a test in this regard, as is Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine. The Biden administration has thus far shown itself unwilling, and perhaps unable, to fully use its influence over Israel. Xi, in turn, has not wanted to put pressure on Putin and is unlikely to allow Russia to be humiliated in Ukraine.

For the foreseeable future, this means that Beijing and Washington will, at best, be able to address their shared, but not fully overlapping, international security interests by managing instability. If they simultaneously find a way to not let their bilateral disagreements escalate into conflict, there is every chance that this will happen. most important relationship will not be a victim of Thucydides Trap of an inevitable military confrontation.