Accompanied by the Regent, President Joko Widodo monitors medical devices at the H. Hanafie Muara Bungo Regional Hospital





BUNGO FACTS –President Joko Widodo accompanied by the Governor of Jambi and the Regent of Bungo H.Mashuri.SPME visited the H. Hanafie Muara Bungo Regional General Hospital (RSUD), to directly inspect the infrastructure and availability of health equipment (alkes) . Through this visit, the Head of State wants to ensure that the medical equipment provided by the government can function well and be useful to the local community. Thursday (04/04/2024). “I want to see that the equipment, the medical equipment (medical equipment) that has been provided by the central government, either through the DAK (special allocation fund) or directly from the Ministry of Health, is really useful and useful to the community,” the President said in his statement to the media after the inspection. The President explained that a number of medical devices at the H. Hanafie Muara Bungo Regional Hospital, from the catheterization laboratory to mammography to CT scans, were working well. Apart from this, H. Hanafie Muara Bungo Hospital also has several specialist doctors. “What is missing is an MRI, which we will try to make available soon this year at the Muara Bungo Regional Hospital,” the President said. Aside from medical equipment, President Jokowi also highlighted the need to increase the service capacity of the H. Hanafie Muara Bungo Regional Hospital. According to the President, the capacity of treatment rooms and beds at the Regional Hospital is still insufficient. It must therefore be rebuilt to increase the capacity of this hospital. “Because it not only serves Muara Bungo, it also serves Dharmasraya, Merangin, Tebo and others,” the President said. President Jokowi also emphasized that the government would focus on evaluating and improving the infrastructure of the H. Hanafie Muara Bungo Regional Hospital. He also instructed Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono to immediately send a team to the field. I told the Minister of Public Works that he would send a team here because the DED (DED) already exists, does it need to be revised? Or do you have to repeat the DED? “We will see after a team enters the field,” he added. The president also said the government would focus on providing medical equipment and constructing buildings to increase service capacity. “We are then going to focus on medical equipment because here there are not enough beds, there are not enough rooms, so we are also going to focus on building buildings to add more space so that there are more beds,” he explained. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Jambi Governor Al Haris and Regent Bungo Mashuri also accompanied the President in this review. Source Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat.

