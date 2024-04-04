The Pious, Donald Trump





One of the most frightening aspects of the Trump campaign this year is its overt embrace of evangelical Christianity. As Michael C. Bender reports in The New York Times, his rallies now have a sermon-like conclusion: Right now, Mr. Trump's audience is his congregation, and the former president is his pastor as he delivers a roughly 15-minute finale that evokes an evangelical altar call, the emotional tradition that concludes some Christian services in which participants come forward to commit themselves to their savior.

Now, I am not a Christian believer myself. But growing up as a boring atheist teenager (a stance I have thankfully softened), I read the Bible several times in discussion with my evangelical friends of the time. And the contrast between the content of this text, particularly the doctrines and teachings of Jesus Christ, and the behavior of the Trump sect, is increasingly shocking. If I were a believer, I might call them a bunch of blasphemous heretics.

If you look through the New Testament, most of the Christian doctrine is relatively easy to understand, although doctrinal controversies still persist today. In short, Jesus was the son of God, born of a virgin mother. He was crucified and died for the sins of mankind, and rose again after three days. When it comes to the moral teachings of Jesus, the main thing to do is to help people who are in trouble and suffering – the poor, the hungry, the homeless, etc. It's all about humility, caring for the needy, donating all your money to charity, etc.

Indeed, in one of my favorite verses, Jesus says that not only do we go to hell if we do not take care of the hungry or the sick, if we do not welcome the stranger and if we don't visit people in prison. He further says that if you do these things for the least of my brothers and sisters, you are doing them to Jesus himself. It is a profoundly egalitarian feeling. Not only does God ask Christians to help the most disadvantaged in society, but He also identifies with the most deprived.

After all, that was Nietzsche's whole problem with Christianity. According to him, this replaced the aristocratic morality of the master celebrating power and domination with an egalitarian morality of the slave in which it is wrong to oppress the weak.

So how do evangelicals who support Trump reconcile their supposed belief in the literal truth of every word of the Bible with Trump's monstrous behavior and policies? This is a man convicted in civil court of sexual assault and credibly accused of similar behavior by 15 other women. A guy who's been married three times. A guy who was charged with 91 crimes. A man who is about to go to trial for allegedly illegally hiding a $130,000 secret payment to a porn star with whom he committed adultery four months after his current wife gave birth to their son. A guy who, rather than displaying Christian humility and charity, compulsively brags about himself with every other word that comes out of his mouth and positively wallows in the personal excesses of wealth. A guy whose political agenda would take away health insurance from tens of millions of people, harshly punish illegal immigrants, cut taxes on the rich, and so on.

On his podcast, Chris Hayes interviewed Doug Pagitt, a pastor and activist who is trying to dissuade evangelicals from supporting Trump. Pagitt has actually achieved some modest success in this area. But the overwhelming majority of evangelicals still support Trump, and Pagitt says that's because Donald Trump came along and said: vote for me and I'll put you in power. Of course, Trump's Supreme Court appointments tipped the scales in favor of repealing Roe v. Wade, thus allowing Republican states to ban abortion.

There are problems with this justification. First, Protestant evangelical support for anti-abortion extremism is fairly recent. Until the 1970s, it was Catholics, not evangelicals, who fervently opposed abortion. The Bible doesn't really have much to say on the subject. Abortion itself is not mentioned anywhere, and as Michael Luo pointed out in an article a few years ago, the verses invoked by evangelicals as justification are, at best, loosely related. Regardless, even if the Bible contained a categorical ban on abortion, it would not override all the rest of Jesus' teachings.

More importantly, as Hayes points out, this convenient basis of access to power for evangelicals' romance with Trump bears an eerie similarity to part of the Jesus story; namely, how He was led into the wilderness by the Spirit of God for three days to be tempted. On top of a high mountain, the Devil showed him the kingdoms of the world. All this I will give you, says Satan, if you will bow down and worship me. Jesus answered: Far from me, Satan! For it is written: Worship the Lord your God and serve him alone. This seems like an important lesson.

Indeed, I can't be the first to point out that Trump looks a bit like Nicolae Carpathia, the wealthy, silver-tongued businessman who is also the Antichrist in the evangelical series Cornball Left Behind.

This perhaps explains why Trump supporters regularly compare him to biblical figures without apparently having knowledge of the biblical admonitions against pride, idol worship, or anointing oneself or others as chosen by God, so even as he literally flogs a gold sneaker to fund his enormous legal expenses. They crucified him worse than Jesus, one Trumper told the Times. (Personally, I'd rather be Trump than nailed to a cross, but I guess views differ.) He was definitely chosen by God, said another.

Who knows, maybe they're right! According to 2 Thessalonians, Jesus cannot return for the End Times until the man of lawlessness is revealed, who will oppose and exalt himself over everything that is called God or worshiped. This lawless man will use all manner of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie. But ultimately, man and his followers will be destroyed: all will be condemned who did not believe the truth but took pleasure in evil.

Just say it, says the Lord.

