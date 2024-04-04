Erdoan's son-in-law Bayraktar joins Forbes list of world's richest billionaires





Seluk Bayraktar, chairman of Turkish defense company Baykar and son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, appeared on Forbes list billionaires, one of 27 Turkish billionaires who made the list. Bayraktar, with a net worth of $1.2 billion, was in 2,410th place on the list, while his brother and Baykar CEO Haluk was 2,545th with a net worth of $1.1 billion. There are 141 more billionaires in the world than last year, making a total of 2,781. Their combined net worth is $14.2 trillion, growing by $2 trillion in 2023. Military drones are said to be the source of the Bayraktar brothers' wealth. Seluk Bayraktar owns 52.5 percent of Baykar. He chairs the board of directors and serves as the company's chief technology officer. He co-owns the company with his brother Haluk, who owns 47.5% of Baykar. The company was founded by their father Zdemir in 1984 to manufacture parts for the Turkish automotive industry. Baykar reported revenue of $1.4 billion in 2022 and its exports reached $1.8 billion in 2023, driven by contracts with militaries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Drones developed by Baykar have been exported to at least 30 countries and have been used in conflicts in Azerbaijan and Libya, as well as Ukraine. Many say the company owes its success to Erdoan, who personally promotes Baykar drones during his visits abroad, following which deals worth millions of dollars are signed. Seluk Bayraktar married Erdoan's daughter Smeyye in 2016. There are 23 male and four female Turkish billionaires on the list. Seluk Bayraktar is on the 24thth billionaire among the 27 on the list from Turkey. According to data released in early January by the Turkish Tax Administration, a government agency under the Ministry of Finance, Seluk Bayraktar also paid the highest amount of income tax in the country in 2022 of TL 564.1 million (around $34 million at the time). Turkish commercial law states that sole proprietorships like Baykar pay income tax, not corporate tax. Bayraktar also topped the 2021 list of the country's top 100 taxpayers. The first Turkish billionaire on the Forbes list is Murat Iker, whose net worth is $5.1 billion and ranks 597th.th richest person in the world. lker owns 63 percent of Yldz Holding, which produces a wide range of food and non-alcoholic beverage products. In 2020, he handed over the presidency of Yldz Holding, a position he had held for 20 years, to his nephew Ali lker. Topping the Forbes list is Bernard Arnault and his family with a net worth of $233 billion. Arnault is the head of LVMH, a French luxury fashion and cosmetics conglomerate. The family is generally among the three richest people in the world according to Forbes. Elon Musk, once the richest person in the world, is number two on the list, with a net worth of $195 billion. Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, also bought Twitter for $44 million in 2022, renaming it X. Musk is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $195 billion, and then Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $177 billion. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

