Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a marathon campaign and will visit UP, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu over the next few days
Last update:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Archive photo)
From Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi is expected to address several rallies and roadshows between April 5 and 10.
A few days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upping the ante against the opposition and will tirelessly lead a campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country, from north to south, in the coming days . From Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi is expected to address several rallies and roadshows between April 5 and 10.
On April 5, PM Modi will visit Rajasthan. He is expected to address rallies in Churu and Jhunjhunu on Friday. The Prime Minister addresses a rally in Rajasthans Kotputli on Tuesday and attacks the Congress. This election is about fulfilling the dream of Atmanirbhar BharatModi says to eliminate corruptionCongress and INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives. They say save the corrupt, Modi said, eliminate corruption, PM Modi said. On Saturday, April 6, the Prime Minister is expected to address a rally in Ajmer.
On the same day, the Prime Minister is expected to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Saharpur and Kairana and also hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad. The BJP is looking to record its best ever performance in this election. We will witness our best performance yet in Uttar Pradesh and get more seats than in 2014, Home Minister Amit Shah had said earlier this month while speaking at the Rising Summit Bharat 2024 from CNN News18.
On April 7, the Prime Minister will address a rally in Bihars Navada. The BJP is back in an alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the state.
On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will address voters in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Earlier on Thursday, he addressed a rally in West Bengal's Coochbehar and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali. Only the BJP can end the atrocities against women here. The entire country saw how the TMC government tried its best to protect the accused in Sandeshkhali. The BJP has decided to ensure punishment of the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. They will have to spend their lives in prison, he said. Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier this month said that the BJP would win over 25 seats in West Bengal.
On April 8, PM Modi will hold rallies in Bastar and Kanker in Chhattisgarh. On April 9, he will address voters in UP Pilibhit and Madhya Pradehs Balaghat. On the same day, PM Modi will head south and hold a roadshow in Chennai. On April 10, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Tamil Nadus Coimbatore, Vellore and Dharmapuri. He will then travel to Maharashtra to address voters in Ramtek.
