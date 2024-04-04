Donald Trump rages as the social value of truth collapses





Donald Trump has fiercely defended his social media platform Truth Social after its value plummeted this week as new revelations emerged of mounting losses.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, whose main asset is Truth Social, initially jumped above $78 per share in its trading debut last week under the ticker symbol “DJT,” closing out its first day of trading up 16 percent to $57.99 and giving the company a valuation of $11 billion.

However, shares fell 21 percent on Monday, closing at $48.66, erasing their value by billions. Shares had since risen slightly to $48.81 as of Wednesday's close.

Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said: “All of TRUTH SOCIAL's competitors, especially those in the Radical Left Democratic Party who are failing at every level, like to use their vaunted 'disinformation machine' to try to convince people , and it's not easy to do, that the TRUTH isn't that big of a deal and doesn't “get the point across” as well as various others they know to be false.

Donald Trump attends a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, earlier this week. Trump claimed that Truth Social had “$200,000,000 in cash and no debt.” Donald Trump attends a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, earlier this week. Trump claimed that Truth Social had “$200,000,000 in cash and no debt.” Scott Olson/Getty Images

His remarks follow a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that revealed that the company, in which Trump has a nearly 60 percent stake, made just over $4.1 million in dollars in revenue during its last year of operation, but accumulated $58.2. million dollars in costs. It revealed an operating loss of $15.96 million.

B.F. Borgers of Colorado, the company's auditor, said the losses “raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

Despite the filings, Trump claimed the company had “$200,000,000 in cash and zero debt,” and said it was “very good for a startup and growing fast.”

Continuing his defense on Truth Social, he said: “I think Truth is incredible! First of all, it's very strong, with over $200,000,000 in cash and zero debt. Most importantly, it is the main way I get the message out and, for better or worse, people want to hear what I have to say, perhaps, according to experts, more than anyone else in the world.”

He added: “Look, using the TRUTH, I became the Republican nominee for President of the United States, and in record time! When I endorse a politician on the TRUTH, they almost ALWAYS win. say it, I wouldn't use it – But it works, and it works really well – And the fun is just beginning!!!”

Truth Social launched in February 2022, about a year after Trump was banned from X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook for posts about the Capitol riots. It has since been reinstated on the platforms but chooses to use its own platform, alongside some 500,000 active users via the iOS and Android platforms.

Todd Landman, professor of political science at the School of Politics and International Relations at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, told Newsweek that Truth Social needs to gain more users to succeed.

He said: “Truth Social's highly anticipated public offering has created a buzz in the financial markets with a significant initial valuation, likely to provide a big boost to former President Trump's net worth. Trading in DJT shares over the next few days showed an initial increase. then a decline, which deepened after the company filed its 8-K with the Security and Exchange Commission.

“The filing shows the company had just over $4 million in revenue and $58 million in costs, leading many commentators to state that the company's profile is that of a “meme stock “, with the majority of shares held by the former president.

“To put this in perspective, Amazon was founded in 1994 and didn't make a profit until 2001, and since then it has grown steadily with significant growth rates and profits. Facebook was founded in 2004 (under the name TheFacebook) and only made a profit in 2004. it considerably expanded its user base and diversified its business model, notably by opening its Market Place and its advertising space.

“The potential success of Truth Social (and DJT stock) therefore relies on attracting a much greater volume of users and providing an attractive mix of content, features and services.”

In a statement Tuesday, Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said Truth Social “has no debt and more than $200 million in the bank, which opens up numerous opportunities for expansion and improvement of our platform.

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump's representatives for comment outside of regular business hours.

Updated 4/4/24 at 12:52 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

