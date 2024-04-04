Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China to discuss tensions over trade and green technology

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China Thursday for five days of meetings in a country determined to avoid open conflict with the United States, but the world's two largest economies still appear to be working out rules for how to compete against each other.

There are tensions around the Chinese government's support for electric vehicle and solar panel manufacturing, just as the U.S. government is increasing its own aid to these technology sectors. There are differences over trade, ownership of TikTok, access to computer chips and national security, all risks to what has become a carefully managed relationship.

Yellen, 77, a renowned economist and former chair of the Federal Reserve, outlined to reporters the issues she plans to raise with her Chinese counterparts during her five-day visit. Yellen begins her trip in Guangzhou and then travels to Beijing to meet with financial leaders and state officials. His engagements will include Vice Premier He Lifeng, Chinese Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng, former Vice Premier Liu He, executives of U.S. companies operating in China, university students and local leaders.

Yellen, speaking to reporters Wednesday during a refueling stop in Alaska en route to Asia, said her visit would be a continuation of the dialogue we have initiated and deepened since U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in 2022 in Indonesia. . She said this would be her third meeting with the Chinese vice premier.

Yellen recently accused China of flooding global markets with heavily subsidized green energy products, which could reduce subsidies the United States has provided to its own renewable energy and electric vehicle sector with funds provided by the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act. She said she intended to reiterate her concerns to Chinese officials that they are flooding the global market with cheap solar panels and electric vehicles that thwart other countries' ability to develop those sectors.

We need to have a level playing field, Yellen told reporters. We are concerned about massive investment in China across a set of industries that is leading to overcapacity.

Yellen did not rule out taking additional steps to counter Chinese subsidies in green energy sectors, adding: “It's not just the United States but a number of countries, including Mexico, the Europe and Japan, which are feeling the pressure of massive investments in these sectors. industries in China.

The Treasury secretaries' trips come after Biden and Xi held their first call in five months on Tuesday, intended to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers. The leaders discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues.

The call, described by the White House as frank and constructive, was the leaders' first conversation since their November summit in California, which renewed ties between the two countries' militaries and strengthened cooperation to stem the deadly flow of fentanyl and of its precursors from China.

However, it seems difficult for the two countries to find a balance between competition and antagonism.

For example, Xi received American CEOs in Beijing last week to convince them to invest in China. Meanwhile, Biden issued an executive order last August directing an interagency committee, chaired by Yellen, to closely monitor U.S. investments in China related to high-tech manufacturing.

Jude Blanchette, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Biden administration's efforts over the past year to stabilize the relationship are clearly paying off, but key sticking points remain all unresolved and will likely challenge the relationship for the foreseeable future. future.

For now, a managed rivalry might be the best thing we can hope for, given the potentially catastrophic consequences of a relationship actually going off the rails, he said.

Yellen said last week that China was flooding the market with green energy that distorts global prices, and planned to tell her counterparts that Beijing's increased production of solar power, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries presented risks to productivity and growth of the global economy.

China began expanding its presence in the global economy more than two decades ago, exporting cheap products that appealed to American consumers at the expense of factory jobs in many of those consumers' hometowns. Research by economists David Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon Hanson into the so-called China shock led to the gradual disappearance of many industrial cities and, in some cases, greater political discontent.

However, some experts see an advantage in an economic confrontation to produce green products.

Shang-Jin Wei, a professor of Chinese business at Columbia University, says a subsidy war could ultimately help consumers in both countries buy more climate-friendly products, which is one of the goals of the Biden administration.

On the other hand, a US customs duty on imports of electric vehicles could increase the price of electric vehicles in the United States and would therefore be counterproductive to inducing a green transition.

Yellen's trip will take place April 4-9. It follows Yellen's trip to China last July, which resulted in the launch of two economic working groups between the two countries' financial departments to ease tensions and deepen ties. .

But the visit comes in an election year, where tough talk about China has increased from Democrats and Republicans who criticize the Chinese ownership of the popular social media app TikTok, the country's censorship record and human rights and maintain a deep distrust of recent acts of espionage such as computer hacking and the use of a spy balloon.

Scheherazade S. Rehman, professor of international trade, finance and international affairs at George Washington University, said that even though it is an election year, so all the speeches are going to be sharper, but the United States and China have a symbiotic trading relationship and ultimately owe each other.

China is one of the United States' largest trading partners, and economic competition between the two countries has intensified in recent years. Yellen stressed on Wednesday that the United States has no interest in separating from China.

China's support for Russia as it continues its invasion of neighboring Ukraine is another issue that will come up during the meetings. As the United States and its allies sanction Russian officials and entire sectors of the Russian economy, such as banking, oil production and manufacturing, trade between China and Russia has increased.

Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Washington and Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed to this report.