[POPULER NASIONAL] PDI-P says Jokowi envoy persuaded Megawati to resign

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Statement by the Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Hasto Kristiyanto concerning the ministers sent by the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to persuade Megawati Soekarnoputri to abandon her position as party leader became the center of readers' attention.
According to Hasto, President Jokowi attempted to succeed Megawati as general chairman of the PDI-P.
President Jokowi immediately responded to Hasto's statement regarding efforts to retake the PDI-P leadership headquarters in Megawati.
1. Hasto reveals that Jokowi sent the minister to ask Megawati to relinquish the presidency of the PDI-P
PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attempted to take the seat of PDI-P General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri.
This was revealed while he was a resource person in a book review discussion titled “NU, PNI and 1971 Election Violence” by Ken Ward (1972) in Cikini Area, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (2/4 /2024).
According to Hasto, this incident was committed by Jokowi well before the 2024 elections.
“The project to take over the Golkar Party and the PDI Perjuangan. So, well before the elections, several months, between 5 and 6 months. There was a minister powerful” said Hasto.
Hasto said that in Jokowi's cabinet there were ministers powerful and the ministers super powerful. However, the one responsible for facilitating the assumption of the PDIP presidency was the minister. powerful.
“So that there is no mistake, President Jokowi was assigned to meet with Ryaas Rasyid. Mr. Ryaas Rasyid was assigned to persuade Ms. Mega to hand over the leadership of the PDI Perjuangan to Mr. Jokowi. Thus, as a political vehicle. For the next 21 years,” Hasto said.
According to Hasto, Jokowi's efforts must be alerted by all parties, not just the PDI-P. This effort is also seen as aimed at maintaining the power he currently has.
2. Accused of wanting to take the presidency from the president of the PDI-P, Jokowi: He said Golkar, he wants to take everything…
President Joko Widodo has responded to reports that he attempted to succeed Megawati Soekarnoputri as general chairman of the PDI-P (PDI-P).
According to the president, it was previously announced that he would win the position of general chairman of the Golkar Party.
Jokowi admitted he was surprised by reports that he wanted to win the presidency of a number of political parties.
“Isn't it (taking the chair of general president) Golkar?” Jokowi responded spontaneously when asked by reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4/2024).
“He said he would to input Golkar, he said he would to input, do you want to take them all (presidents of political parties)? No, don’t be like that,” he explained.
When reporters asked for confirmation whether the news of the takeover attempt was false, the president again said such a hypothesis should not be entertained.
“Don’t be like that,” he said firmly.
