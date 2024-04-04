Rishi Sunak's empty threat to human rights

Does anyone in Britain believe that Rishi Sunak will take us out of the European Convention on Human Rights? If so, this person may also think they got a good deal paying $10,000 in cash to a man in a pub to own Tower Bridge.

The Prime Minister's suggestion that he is prepared to withdraw the UK from the ECHR and the jurisdiction of its supervisory court in Strasbourg constitutes a new low point in his worrying handling of the small boat crisis.

The embarrassing truth is that a failed and failed Prime Minister is obsessed with simply getting a plane off the ground for Kigali.

I believe that border security and ensuring our ability to control illegal immigration is more important than membership in a foreign court, he said at the press conference. Sunwhen the question is pressed.

However, he did not even confirm that the commitment to leave this court would appear in the Conservatives' electoral program. And even if that were the case, which it isn't, there would still be paper tigers with more teeth. Because we already know that more than 100 Conservative MPs from the One Nation caucus have pledged to block such a departure. And Sunak has revealed no plans to take the whip away from any of them or prevent them from being readopted as Tory candidates.

There is absolutely no sign of a repeat of the putsch between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings against Tory MPs blocking Brexit before the last election. So, even in the extremely unlikely event that the Conservatives turned the tables and won a narrow majority in the election (don't all laugh at once), there would still be a massive majority in the House of Commons against the release of the Strasbourg court .

The current Rwanda Security Bill needed to be drafted to at least arguably meet European Convention commitments, as One Nation MPs threatened to torpedo it if it did not. They even issued an official statement warning the government against violating the rule of law and its international obligations.

Thus, a Prime Minister who will not include leaving the ECHR in a manifesto, will not win the elections anyway and could not obtain a majority for such a departure even if he did, is only pretending that 'he could. It is possible that this is part of a feeble attempt to put pressure on the European Court to step in when the inevitable appeals are filed by those expected to take the first totemic flight to Rwanda. If so, it is very unlikely to be effective, given that the electoral calculations in Britain point strongly towards an imminent change of government anyway. Strasbourg judges might even find themselves actively encouraged to bluff unnecessarily.

And remember, this is the same Rishi Sunak who revealed his true intention through deeds, not words: he sacked Suella Braverman, his only senior minister who openly spoke of his personal support for the departure of the ECHR, while recruiting as Foreign Minister a man who would not support this in a million years, in David Cameron.

It is also the same Rishi Sunak who bet so much on a rapprochement with the European Commission, via his Windsor Framework. Leaving the ECHR would cause a major stink in Dublin and leave his relationship with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (for whom he has become Dear Rishi) in ruins.

It would also do huge damage to his brand when it comes to future career opportunities within this superclass of former G7 prime ministers. In such an enterprise, a demonstrated commitment to a rules-based international order is a prerequisite for respectability, even when such commitment involves the breakdown of national border control.

The embarrassing truth is that a failed and failing Prime Minister is obsessed with simply getting a single plane off the ground for Kigali with at least a few dozen irregular migrants on board. It is indeed possible that such a leak will occur before the elections. But even if it did, it wouldn't be enough to stop the boats. Or to bring back the votes.