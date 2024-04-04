Trump calls for Jack Smith to be punished for criticizing judge in classified documents case





Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that special counsel Jack Smith should be punished for issuing a scathing critique of a recent request for proposed jury instructions from the judge overseeing Trump's classified documents case.

Smith should be sanctioned or censured for the way he attacks a well-respected judge, Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over his Florida forged documents case, Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. He is a thug who is mean, rude and condescending, and who is obviously trying to play referee.

In a court filing Tuesday, Smith criticized Cannon's order to contradict jury instructions from his office and Trump's lawyers, arguing that the request is based on a fundamentally flawed legal premise that would distort the trial, potentially leading to a imposed verdict for Trump. Smith signaled that federal prosecutors would appeal if the judge rules against their request to quickly decide whether the legal principle of his order constitutes correct formulation of the law.

Cannon had asked Trump and Smith's office to turn over two versions of proposed Presidential Records Act jury instructions in connection with charges against Trump under the Espionage Act, alleging he mishandled classified documents. The Presidential Records Act underpins a key part of Trump's defense, that the law gives him the authority to decide whether records are considered personal or presidential, and therefore whether he can keep them after leaving office. Smith's office disputes this legal interpretation as false. The law itself requires that presidential records be archived, with the exception of personal records such as diaries, diaries, and medical records.

One scenario in Cannon's jury instruction order would give the jury permission to review the records Trump has kept and decide which are personal or presidential under the Presidential Records Act. A second scenario asked attorneys to propose jury instructions centered on the assumption that presidents have the sole authority under this law to legally preserve records when they leave office by marking them as personal or presidential records echoing Trump's arguments in this case.

Smiths' office declined to comment on Trump's post. His office said in its Tuesday filing that Trump's use of the Presidential Records Act as a defense in the classified documents case is not based on any facts.

This is a post hoc justification that was concocted more than a year after he left the White House, and his invocation before this Court of the Presidential Records Act is not based on any decision he actually made during his presidency to designate one of the charged cases as personnel, prosecutors said.

The former president faces multiple charges in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified materials following his presidency, including willful withholding of national defense information, false statements and representations, and conspiracy to obstruct Justice.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In February, he called for the classified documents case to be dismissed, arguing that he was immune from prosecution based on presidential immunity. Cannon has not yet ruled on this issue.

Summer design

Dareh Gregorian contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-calls-jack-smiths-punishment-criticizing-judge-classified-docume-rcna146377 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos