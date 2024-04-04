Hasto, don't spread unclear rumors





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked all parties not to suggest he would take the seat President of the PDIP. PSI then pushed PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, who announced that Jokowi would take over as PDIP president. “As Mr. Jokowi said, Mas Hasto should not spread such unclear rumors,” PSI spokesperson Sigit Widodo told reporters, Wednesday (3/4/2024). According to Sigit, Hasto has often provided information in recent times that is not based on facts. For this reason, Sigit advised Hasto not to report anything on the subject that is not yet clear. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Lately, he often transmits information that is not based on facts,” Sigit said. President Jokowi previously responded to rumors spread by Hasto Kristiyanto that he would take the PDIP chairman's seat. Jokowi actually asked again if there had been rumors that he would take over as leader of the Golkar party. “Not Golkar?” Jokowi said at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4). Jokowi was surprised by rumors that he had won the party presidency. He asked these parties not to start mere rumours. “He said he wanted to take back Golkar, he said he wanted to take everyone back, don’t be like that, don’t be like that,” he said. Hasto is known to have raised the issue of Jokowi taking over as PDIP general chairman during a discussion in Cikini, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (2/4) evening. Hasto initially said Jokowi had committed an abuse of power. “So the abuse of power is the same. TNI Polri also had many witnesses who stated this. Then the political vehicle was Golkar, now the idea of ​​a permanent grand coalition, plans to take control of Golkar and the PDIP,” Doit said. Hasto said that in Jokowi's cabinet there are powerful ministers and super powerful ministers. However, the one responsible for facilitating the capture of the PDIP president's seat was a powerful minister. “Well before the elections, 5 to 6 months, there was a powerful minister, there were super powerful ones and powerful ones, so that the image was not false,” he said. “He was instructed to meet Mr. Ryaas Rasyid by Jokowi. Mr. Ryaas Rasyid was tasked with persuading Ms. Mega to hand over the PDIP leadership to Mr. Jokowi,” he said. See also Video: Pratikno's response to Jokowi's question about winning the PDIP presidency [Gambas:Video 20detik] (rfs/idn)

