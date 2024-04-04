Trkiye pledges to continue anti-terrorism efforts at home and abroad





Trkiye reiterated his determination to end terrorism while pledging to maintain cooperation with neighboring countries to completely eliminate terrorist groups in the region, according to a statement issued after the National Security Council meeting ( MGK) held on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, focused on the terrorist threat at home and abroad. Expressing Ankara's pleasure in establishing a basis for strategic cooperation with Iraq, the MGK statement said it is crucial to maintain multidimensional efforts in the fields of security, economy, energy and transport. Trkiye is closely following PKK/YPG terrorist attacks against Turkish nationals and diplomatic missions in Europe, according to the statement, which goes on to say that Ankara has once again warned European countries not to tolerate terrorists and bring them to justice. Ankara also warned European countries that their tolerance of terrorist groups would eventually pose a threat to their public order and make them a target for terrorists. The National Security Council urged all parties “that encourage terrorist organizations” to quickly and permanently cut “their ties to terrorism.” During its nearly 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The meeting expressed satisfaction with strengthening strategic cooperation with Iraq, emphasizing joint efforts in “security, economy, energy and transportation” for a “prosperous region and future “. Furthermore, it was stated that “the failure to prevent Israel's attacks in Gaza” could further weaken the “fragility” of the international system and raise questions about “its legitimacy.” The international community is urged to “quickly end attacks on Gaza residents and humanitarian organizations” and support efforts to “provide comprehensive humanitarian assistance” for “lasting peace” in the region, according to the statement. Finally, it was emphasized that the local elections of March 31, 2024 in Trkiye took place peacefully, demonstrating the population's satisfaction with the “strong democratic tradition” and the “efforts of all institutions”.

