Is Trump's $175 million fraud civil bond valid in New York?





When former President Donald Trump posted $175 million bail in New York on Monday, it appeared he had escaped a financial crisis. He had suspended enforcement of the more than $460 million judgment against him following a civil fraud trial, while his appeal is pending.

But the bond lacked vital information typically included in such documents, experts say. These standard items include power of attorney documents from the bond provider, Knight Specialty Insurance Company, a company financial statement, and a certificate of qualification from the Department of Financial Services.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a filing Thursday after this article was originally published that she, too, was concerned about the bond.

James, according to the filing, “objects to the sufficiency of the guarantee with respect to the undertaking” given by Trump and the other defendants. James objected to the fact that the bond was issued by a company that is not a licensed carrier in New York and that does not have the certificate of qualification required by Section 1111 of the Insurance Law of the New York State.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a rally April 2, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The attorney general gave the company or Trump 10 days to file a motion showing that the bond is adequate — otherwise the bond will have no effect.

“There appear to be serious problems,” said Bruce H. Lederman, a lawyer who has posted numerous bonds in New York, including for a real estate developer challenging a judgment. Lederman said he was struck by “egregious errors” in the bond.

“In all the years I've been doing this, you always have to have a certificate from the Department of Financial Services that you're authorized to issue a bond,” he said, referring to the missing qualification certificate.

Lederman also noticed that Knight Specialty is not listed on the New York Department of Financial Services website.

The company refiled its release, as requested by the clerk, after CBS News released its report Thursday and before James objected to bond.

On Wednesday, the New York Supreme Court clerk's office sent the bail filing back to Trump's lawyers “for correction.” No reason was publicly specified in the correction request.

Adam Pollock, former assistant attorney general of New York, said: “This bond is flawed for a number of reasons. »

“Additionally, the company does not appear to be licensed in New York and does not appear to have sufficient capital to carry out this business,” Pollock said.

Knight Specialty is not licensed in New York to issue surety bonds, and Lederman pointed out the company's absence in the Department of Financial Services database. But the company says it is nonetheless authorized to issue the bond.

The company also does not appear to be complying with a restriction in New York insurance law prohibiting companies from putting more than 10% of its capital at risk.

Amit Shah, president of Knight Insurance, said the restriction did not apply. He said Knight had more than $1 billion in equity.

“Knight Specialty Insurance Company is not a New York domestic insurer, and New York surplus lines insurance laws do not regulate the solvency of non-New York surplus lines insurers,” he said. declared. “So we don’t think we need a 10% surplus.”

The billionaire behind the Trump bond is Don Hankey, president of Knight Insurance, which owns the subsidiary that issued the bond.

Hankey said Trump used “cash” as collateral for the bond, totaling $175 million.

“First, he provided about $120 million in bonds that we accepted, so we assumed it would be investment grade bonds and cash. But it turned out that all of that was cash,” he told CBS News in a brief phone call. Tuesday.

But Trump kept that $175 million cash guarantee, according to Shah. He said the money was in an account “pledged” in favor of the company. He did not specify the type of account. Trump paid a bonus to the company that Shah refused to disclose.

“It seems to me that the underlying matter concerns the [New York] attorney general demanding strict compliance with the law,” Lederman said.

“The law requires that an insurance company posting a bond be licensed in New York,” he said. “And there are serious questions about whether that bond was properly posted.”

Under a New York law known as CPLR 2502, an “insurance company [shall be] authorized to execute the commitment in the State.

When CBS News asked Hankey about Knight Specialty's authorization to issue bonds in New York, the company's net worth and potential shortcomings in filing bonds for Trump, he deferred to President of Knight: “I am president of this company. other companies I own. Amit Shah would be the person to talk to.

Shah explained that the company is authorized to issue a surety bond in New York through the Excess Line Association of New York (ELANY). He said the company is authorized by elany to issue bonds from its home state of Delaware, where it is authorized to issue surety bonds.

“Our position is that we are compliant,” Shah said.

Knight Compliance Manager Mike Pepitone said there are a number of insurance companies that are not licensed in all states, but a company is able to write a bond in d 'other states where it is not licensed on what he called “surplus and excess lines basis.

“For court bail bonds, as regulated by CPLR, the law is clear on requiring licensing in the state,” said Pollock, who noted that there are bail bonds used in other industries such as construction which would not be subject to this rule.

Shah initially said the company actually submitted a financial statement with the bond. In its initial bond filing, Pepitone said financial statements were not supposed to be included, but later, in its updated bond filing Thursday, the company shared its financial statements.

If Knight Specialty does not have Trump's cash collateral for the bond in its possession, Lederman questions whether the company “could or would immediately pay” if Trump lost his appeal. Lederman said James should investigate whether the company is complying with state law requirements.

“The attorney general would have many reasons to respond here,” Pollock said.

The New York attorney general's office declined to comment. But Lederman said: “The attorney general is now asking Trump to follow the law and ask the court to approve the bond, because as posted, the bond is not acceptable. »

Knight's updated filing included a financial statement showing the company's surplus to policyholders was $1 billion and a joint limited power of attorney signed by Hankey and Shah.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-175-million-civil-fraud-bond-valid-new-york/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos