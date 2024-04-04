Christian nationalism is the new atheism





Renowned atheist and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins made a big announcement regarding his personal religious beliefs on Easter Sunday. The British author's surprising remarks quickly excited some Christians. I consider myself a cultural Christian, Dawkins said on a London radio show while being interviewed by Rachel Johnson, sister of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I'm not a believer, but there is a distinction between being a believing Christian and being a cultural Christian. So no, Dawkins didn't have the time to come to Jesus on Easter. In fact, he pointed out that not only does he not believe, but he is also happy to see a decline in church attendance in the UK. After noting that statistically, the number of people who actually believe in Christianity is declining, he added, and I'm happy about that. I think the things Christians believe are actually absurd, he said, before specifically citing, at Easter, the belief in the resurrection of Jesus. But Dawkins stressed that despite empty cathedrals and the growing number of British atheists, he wants the UK to remain a Christian nation. This is what he meant by being a cultural Christian. He wants Christian nationalism without actually believing in God. We are culturally a Christian country, Dawkins said. I love Christmas hymns and carols and somehow feel at home in the Christian ethos. I think we are a Christian country in that sense. I find that I enjoy living in a culturally Christian country even though I don't believe a single word of the Christian faith. Dawkins was also quick to point out that his vision of the UK as a culturally Christian nation entailed people opposing Islam. He said he was slightly horrified that people were promoting Ramadan and that it would be truly terrible for Islam to become the faith of the nation. He wants a Christian country, not because he believes in Christianity, but because he is afraid of Islam. Dawkins only likes Christianity if it fights Islam. The claim that he was a cultural Christian was not a mistake by Dawkins in a live interview, as he has made similar comments for years. He also has wrote recently in its Substack newsletter on this subject. I am a cultural Christian, more precisely a cultural Anglican, he wrote. You can be a cultural Christian, a political Christian, a believing Christian, or any combination of the three. He praised those who are political but non-believing Christians for supporting Christianity as a bulwark against Islam and against transgender people. He also emphasized that he does not actually consider himself a Christian since he believes that term should only describe those who believe in religious principles. After a self-described cultural Christian said he wanted the UK to be a Christian country while mocking Christians for believing in miracles, some Christians in the US actually congratulated him. The Venn diagram of Christians praising Dawkins this week intersected with those espousing Christian nationalism. So this question of A public witness examines responses to Dawkins and his past tirades against religion to consider what this reveals about the unchristian nature of Christian nationalism. The remainder of this piece is only available to paid subscribers of theWord and Wayelectronic newsletterA public witness.Subscribe today to read this essay and all previous issues, and get future ones delivered to your inbox.

