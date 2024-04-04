Letitia James responds after Donald Trump's bail is rejected





New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a response after former President Donald Trump's $175 million bail was rejected.

In a new legal filing, James “objects to the sufficiency of the bond with respect to the undertaking made by the defendants” and the bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC) “without a certificate of qualification pursuant to the law on insurance.

James wants to know if Knight can afford the $175 million bail.

Newsweek reached out to James' office and Trump's legal team via email for comment.

The context

James, in 2022, launched a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organization, accusing them of inflating the former president's net worth and the value of his properties to obtain better loan terms and insurance.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last month that Trump must pay $454 million, including $355 million in penalties and nearly $100 million in interest.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, is fighting the decision with an appeal, calling the entire case and lawsuit against him a politically motivated witch hunt.

“I just posted a $175 million bond with the unfortunately bankrupt and very troubled state of New York, based on a corrupt judge and attorney general who used a statute that has no never been used for this before, where no jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a perfect 100% conservative/non-reliability clause, there were no casualties (except me!), there was no crime or damage, only success and HAPPY BANKS,” Trump wrote in a message Tuesday. on Social Truth.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks in New York on February 16. James issued a response Thursday after Donald Trump's $175 million bail was rejected. New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks in New York on February 16. James issued a response Thursday after Donald Trump's $175 million bail was rejected. AFP/Getty Images What we know

On Monday, KSIC posted a bond so that no Trump assets or bank accounts could be seized. KSIC belongs to the private Hankey group. Don Hankey, president of the company, leads both organizations.

Documents that were part of the $175 million bond were thrown out by the court because they did not include a current financial statement.

On Wednesday, a message on the New York State Supreme Court's electronic filing system showed that Trump's “bond/undertaking” had been “returned for correction.”

Engoron appointed retired judge Barbara Jones to monitor Trump's parent company, The Trump Organization, to ensure it was not engaging in fraud.

The bond also raised questions about the potential guarantee Trump offered the insurance company in exchange for paying the $175 million.

Views

A source in James' office told Newsweek on Thursday that the filing was due to Trump's choice to use an insurance company that is not admitted to New York and, therefore, ineligible to obtain a qualification certificate from the Department of Financial Services (DFS). ).

James' office filed a notice of exception to bond that requires Trump and/or his legal team or the surety to demonstrate by motion that the surety is financially capable of meeting the bond.

“If you seek a bond from a company not admitted in New York, as Trump did with Knight, you cannot obtain a certificate of qualification from DFS,” they said. “So, by law, you must demonstrate to the court why the surety bond you obtained is capable of paying under the bond if the judgment creditor files a notice of exception to the bond, as we have done here.

“At a minimum, this requires demonstrating that the bond is financially sound and that the face amount of the bond is sufficiently secured by identifiable assets.”

New York-based attorney Nicole Brenecki told Newsweek that KSIC did not meet the “excess” mandate for posting bail in New York state.

“The entity is relatively unknown and allegations have circulated that it has ties to Trump himself,” she said. “As such, and given that bail has already been significantly reduced, it seems reasonable for the AG to look into whether this particular company has the ability to pay bail.”

And after

A New York appeals court had given him 10 days to pay the money after judges agreed last month to reduce the amount needed to stop enforcement of the judgment.

Updated 04/04/24, 2:40 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 04/04/24, 3:06 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with comments from James' office and Nicole Brenecki.

