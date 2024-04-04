Trump to attend gala with supporters of his family separation border policy





Donald Trump had a special message during his speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this week, saying he wanted to pay tribute to someone he greatly respected.

Trump thanked Tom Homan, who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the Trump administration and has since been a frequent commentator on Fox News.

He's a man, Trump said, adding: He's been so great on television. He was very respectful of the work we did as an administration.

Homan was an early supporter of the administration's controversial zero-tolerance policy, which resulted in the separation of at least 5,500 families at the southern border in 2018 before Trump himself signed an executive order end the practice after intense backlash from human rights groups. Homan now runs Border911, a nonprofit group that warns about the supposed threat posed by undocumented immigrants.

On Thursday, the former president is expected to see him again at a gala at Mar-a-Lago hosted by Border911. According to a flyer promoting the event, the gathering will also include Matt Whitaker, who was chief of staff at the Justice Department when it implemented zero tolerance. Later, when Whitaker testified before Congress as acting attorney general, he admitted there were no plans to reunite the families.

Trump's open association with the group and his increasing focus on migrants and crime on the campaign trail provide one of the clearest windows yet into a possible second term and supporters of the hardliner he could appoint to the Department of Homeland Security to enforce immigration laws. .

At campaign rallies and interviews with Newsmax and Fox News, Trump has said he would reinstate Homan and others in a potential second administration to provide ample border security.

According to the invitation, another attendee expected Thursday evening is Rodney Scott, who served as border patrol chief during Trump's final year in office and who defended zero tolerance as effective in slowing migration . As NBC News previously reported, Scott explored the idea of ​​placing buoys in the Rio Grande to deter migrants years before Texas did so.

Trump laid out an aggressive immigration agenda for a second term: mass deportations; restore all border policies from his first term; deploy all necessary military assets, including the U.S. Navy, to impose a comprehensive naval embargo on the drug cartels; direct the Department of Defense to use special forces, cyberwarfare, and other covert and overt actions to dismantle the cartel's leadership and infrastructure; designating major drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations; and ask Congress to ensure that drug traffickers and smugglers can face the death penalty.

His campaign also announced that Trump would sign an executive order on his first day in office to prevent federal agencies from automatically granting U.S. citizenship to the children of illegal aliens and to end birth tourism. He also prioritized blocking federal subsidies to so-called sanctuary cities.

One policy Trump has not promised is a return to zero tolerance or family separations. To date, hundreds, perhaps more than 1,000 families separated under zero tolerance remain separated, according to Lee Gelernt, the American Civil Liberties Union's senior attorney representing separated people. families in a class action. The policy separated families who crossed the border together and federally prosecuted parents, while sending children to the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Yet Trump has refused to take a clear position on the issue. When asked if he would reinstate the policy at a CNN town hall in May, he did not respond directly.

With this policy, people don't come, he says. If a family learns that they are going to be separated, that they love their family, they don't come.

Asked if that meant he would reinstate the policy, Trump said: No. When you tell a family that if you come, you will separate, they don't come. And we can't afford to have more.

In a separate interview with Univision in November 2023, Trump said: We have done a family separation. Many people did not come. This stopped people from coming.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Americans can expect that immediately after President Trump returns to the Oval Office, he will restore all of his previous policies, implement Implement new crackdowns that will send shockwaves to criminal smugglers everywhere, and mobilize all federal and state powers necessary to institute the largest deportation operation in American history.

The Trump campaign did not elaborate when asked specifically whether the “zero tolerance” policy on family separation would return in a second term. The campaign also did not respond to questions about the Border911 event Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago. Depending on the invitation, individual tickets for the event range from $1,200 to $5,000. Tables of 10 cost up to $50,000.

The Border911 Foundation received its charitable tax exemption from the IRS last August. But the IRS rules are very clear: Charities cannot support candidates, stating in its guidelines that charities are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign. on behalf of (or against) any candidate in a public election. desk. In cases of violations, the IRS can revoke charitable status, according to the agency's website. At this point, it's unclear how organizers will present Trump at the event at Mar-a-Lago.

Questions about Border911's tax exemption were first reported by ABC News.

Neither Homan nor an attorney for Border911 could be reached for comment.

Polls show voters consistently view Trump as doing a better job on border security than Biden. Still, the Biden campaign has been quick to highlight what it sees as the Trump administration's inhumane immigration policies.

As president, Donald Trump separated families, ripping mothers from their children, said Rep. Veronica Escobar, Democrat of Texas, co-chair of the Biden campaign. Today, he campaigns alongside the architects of that same cruel, un-American policy of family separation, leaving no doubt that he will bring it back if he gets the chance.

Immigrant advocates worry about what Trump's re-election would mean for undocumented immigrants, not only at the border but in the country's interior cities as well as DACA recipients. The program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA protects from deportation undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children. Beatriz Lopez, deputy director of the Immigration Hub, an advocacy organization, said Thursday's event at Mar-a-Lago was a sign of things to come in a second Trump administration.

I take it very seriously when he says immigrants are animals, she said. So that means he's going to treat them like animals, and that's a very, very concerning thought that we should all consider as a real threat to our democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-family-separation-policies-second-term-zero-tolerance-border911-rcna146270 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos