Erdogan is down, but don't rule him out

President's party's electoral upheaval is just the beginning of a long fight for liberal democracy

By Marc Champion / Bloomberg Opinion



Sunday's election results in Turkey were stunning, celebrated by hundreds of thousands of Turkish nationals as a victory for secularism and by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as a revival of liberal democracy that offers hope not only to his country, but to the whole world. Finally, maybe. This marks the start of a struggle by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's opponents, not his triumph.

Let's start with the reasons for hope, because for anyone who believed in the extraordinary promises of a democratic and open Turkey, the last decade has been relentlessly bleak. What the municipal elections proved is that even for the most successful populist leaders, the power of identity politics can prove insufficient if they destroy the economy.

Mismanagement was particularly evident in Erdogan's case, as he wore his personal responsibility for disastrous monetary policies as a badge of honor. His belief, against all advice and evidence, that cutting interest rates would reduce, rather than increase, inflation proved catastrophic.

Meanwhile, the Imamoglus Republican People's Party performed better than its leaders expected. Known as the CHP, the party of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk garnered more votes nationwide than the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, for the first time since 'Erdogan took power more than 20 years ago. The CHP also assumed control of many more cities. Even the Turkish president seemed humiliated by the rout.

The CHP achieved this despite abandoning its efforts to field joint candidates with other opposition parties. The elections were only municipal, but in Turkey, where power is now hyper-concentrated in the hands of the president, cities offer vital resources and patronage for any attempt to regain political power. And for the first time in a generation, the opposition now has a credible challenger for the presidency in Imamoglu.

Yet none of this puts an end to the Erdogan era. Nor does it mark the arrival of a healthy, secular democracy for Turkey. Not by far.

First, as everywhere else, municipal elections in Turkey are not always reliable indicators of how citizens would vote for a central executive.

Second, no national elections are scheduled until 2028, giving Erdogan time to recover from his economic mistake. Indeed, he only won re-election last year by continuing to pump enough money into the system to blunt the impact of soaring inflation. Turkish nationals are paying the full price for this ideological madness only since he gained another term, when he joined a more orthodox monetary and fiscal policy team.

In other words, Erdogan knew that some sort of political reckoning was going to happen and he planned for it. Foreign investors have started to return and Erdogan can, as he has said, expect the hard remedy of fiscal tightening to bear fruit and enable a rebound well before the next elections. It is not impossible that he will be forced to call an early vote, but it is difficult today to predict how this could happen.

As the president said in his speech accepting defeat: “We will stand, we will stand. March 31st is not the end for us, rather it is a turning point.

The direction in which Erdogan now turns is crucial and remains unclear. It appears that he will stick to more responsible economic policies, but at the same time he will retain control of most media and all critical institutions, giving him broad powers to influence events. He would also have all the tools he needs to marginalize his political rivals, should he choose to use them.

Selahattin Demirtas, co-leader of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), was jailed on trumped-up charges in 2016, a year after leading his party into parliament with a bumper vote that cost the AKP its majority . He remains in prison despite his renunciation of politics and the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights which found his detention politically motivated.

Imamoglu himself has been accused of insulting members of Turkey's electoral commission, a charge under which he could be barred from serving as mayor of Istanbul.

All the previous false dawns in Turkey, when Erdogan's critics also believed he had ultimately made a mistake too big to recover from, were followed by a doubling down and a retrenchment of the electorate to its profit. Although these times seem different, it is wise to remember the full significance of the near-absolute power he wields and how much more difficult it is to establish independent institutions than to destroy them.

This weekend's results could eventually lead Erdogan to take a more moderate approach, but that appears to be wishful thinking. On the one hand, the share of votes won by Turkey's Kurdish minority was once again large enough to guarantee an influential bloc of lawmakers hostile to the president in a parliamentary election, which perhaps does not bode well for their treatment. Erdogan could respond by targeting ethnic Kurds to court votes from Turkish nationalists.

It is equally important to note that although the CHP won the largest number of votes nationally, with around 38 percent to 35.5 percent for the AKP, this margin was less than the likely defection of Islamist voters from the AKP in favor of the New Prosperity Party, which won just over 6 percent. during its first release. Erdogan may decide that he has a better chance of getting these radical religious voters to support him or his successor in a future presidential runoff than those who turned to the CHP.

Erdogan was a trailblazer for other populist strongmen who bet on culture wars to bring them to power. His spectacular missteps on the economy should have cost him his job last year, but they didn't, and he's probably safe for now. This means that his political opponents and Turkey's democratic institutions probably are not.

Marc Champion is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Europe, Russia and the Middle East. He was previously Istanbul bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal.