PM Modi tears into Pakistan at Jamui rally





PM Modi in Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a Lok Sabha rally in Jamui, Bihar, where leaders of all constituents of the BJP-led coalition also attended the rally. While addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi made scathing attacks on Pakistan and said that the country which is now begging for food had once attacked us and left. He also said that “the people of Bihar have decided to help the NDA win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state and over 400 across the country.” At the rally, PM Modi said, “The small countries which are currently begging for food (Pakistan) launched terror attacks against us and left. The Congress used to go to other countries for help, but Modi said that would not work. JD(U) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been inside for some time, was also present at the rally in the scorching heat to join Prime Minister Modi in the gathering. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, who was also present at the rally, thanked Prime Minister Modi for choosing the seat contested by his party for the rally in the state. “The world is witnessing the rise in stature of India over the last ten years. Today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Our Chandrayaan has reached the place (on the Moon) that no one could reach,” PM Modi said. addressing the election rally in Jamui, Bihar. VIDEO | “The world is witnessing the rise in stature of India over the last ten years. Today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Our Chandrayaan has reached the place (on the Moon) that no one could reach,” PM Modi said (@Narendra Modi) addressing a campaign rally… pic.twitter.com/iaAiOGy5bG – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024 At his public rally in Jamui, Prime Minister Modi also expressed happiness that Chirag Paswan is taking forward the ideas of Ram Vilas Paswan. He said, “…I am satisfied that my younger brother Chirag Paswan is taking forward the ideas of Ram Vilas Paswan with all seriousness…The country of Bihar has shown the direction to the entire country…but unfortunately, after After independence, justice was not provided to 5-6 generations of people in Bihar. Addressing his public rally in Jamui, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “…The huge gathering here in Jamui clearly shows the mood of the people. The voice in favor of the BJP and the NDA resonates not only in Bihar but across the country. “. #WATCH | Bihar: Addressing his public rally in Jamui, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “…The huge gathering here in Jamui clearly shows the mood of the people. The voice in favor of the BJP and the NDA resonates not only in Bihar, but also in the entire country…” pic.twitter.com/yydso5rHrd -ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

