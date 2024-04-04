Will Dulles International Airport in Virginia be renamed after Donald Trump? Here's what you need to know





On the eve of the US presidential elections, a group of Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill to rename the international airport near central Washington DC in honor of Donald Trump.

After introducing the bill, Reschenthaler spoke with Fox News Digital and praised Trump for his leadership as the 45th president of the United States. (Getty Images via AFP)

Deputy Chief U.S. Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, introduced the bill Friday with six cosponsors, including Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.; and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

After introducing the bill, Reschenthaler spoke with Fox News Digital and praised Trump for his leadership as the 45th president of the United States.

In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” he said.

As millions of domestic and international passengers pass through Dulles International Airport, he said, “There is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing Welcome to the International Airport Trump as they land on American soil.

Democrats oppose bill: 'I would suggest they find a federal prison'

While arguing that the name change would reflect “no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength,” Democrats countered that it would be more appropriate to name “a federal prison” in honor of Trump.

The bill is unlikely to become law due to the Democratic majority in the Senate and the narrow Republican majority in the lower house.

After the proposal, Democrat Gerry Connolly issued a statement in response to the criminal charges against Trump.

“If Republicans want to name something after him, I would suggest they find a federal prison,” he said.

Under the proposal, the airport would be renamed “Donald J Trump International Airport,” replacing the current name adopted in honor of John Foster Dulles, who served as secretary of state during the Dwight Eisenhower administration in the 1950s.

“Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper or other record of the United States to the airport mentioned in paragraph (a) shall be deemed to be a reference to Donald J. Trump International Airport,” the statement said. invoice indicated.

Know Dulles International Airport

The White House is only about 27 miles from Virginia's Washington-Dulles International Airport.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics ranked Dulles 33rd out of 764 airports in the United States in terms of passenger volume in 2023. Last year, Dulles welcomed nearly 25 million travelers between domestic and international travel.

According to the Air Advisor website, it is also the fourth largest airport in the United States in terms of land area.

