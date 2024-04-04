Politics
Can the BJP achieve this? – Analysis – Eurasia Review
By Ronojoy Sen
India's general elections, the world's largest electoral exercise, will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party have successfully argued that the election results are a foregone conclusion and that it's just a question. of their party increasing its membership. Earlier this year, Modi, exceptionally makes a prediction on the results of the parliamentary polls, announcing that the BJP would win at least 370 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha (Lower House) and that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win 400 seats.
Since then, this speech has been supported by Modi and other senior BJP leaders who have repeatedly emphasized their target. Indeed, the BJP's slogan for the next elections is This time, 400 pairs (This time, above 400). The BJP, alone, has 303 seats in the incumbent Lok Sabha. A significant increase in the party's share of seats would be necessary to achieve the target. Does the BJP's objective make sense and, if so, where will it win the additional seats?
There is not much room for improvement for the BJP in the Hindi belt of north and central India as well as in western India where it has had an exceptional position. strike rate in the 2019 general elections. In some states of this vast region, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, the BJP, alone or with allies, had a strike rate of over 90 percent in 2019. These are also states, with the exception of Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and now Haryana (with the split of the BJP with its ally, the Jannayak Janta Party), where the BJP's main adversary is Congress against which he has an exceptionally high success rate.
In some states, where the BJP has a lower strike rate, it has the opportunity to increase its presence. Among them, the BJP and its allies already have a strike rate of 80 percent in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and 85 percent in Maharashtra, which collectively have 128 seats. In UP, the BJP could add to its tally of 62 seats won in 2019, given the weakened state of the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party, which won 10 seats in 2019. In contrast, in Maharashtra, where the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena party won 41. of 48 seats, the situation is more complex. The Sena split with one faction, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, allied with the BJP, and the other, led by Uddhav Thackeray, with the opposition, comprising the Congress and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Congress Party nationalist. The changing ground reality could pose challenges for the BJP. In the northern state of Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has also seen a low strike rate and the chances of improvement are slim.
In eastern India, mainly West Bengal and Odisha, which have a total of 63 seats, the BJP has made inroads and sees scope for expansion. In 2019, the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal and eight of the 21 seats in Odisha. He is looking to make progress in these two states, particularly in West Bengal, where Modi has made several trips in the recent past, although he faces a strong regional party in the Trinamool Congress. The situation is somewhat different in Odisha, where the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are cooperating in parliament, but efforts to reach an alliance are failing. The BJD has also been hit by internal discontent, which could benefit the BJP. In Assam, which has 14 seats, the BJP recorded a strike rate of 64 per cent in 2019 and could win a few more seats.
Apart from Karnataka, South India has been the most resistant to the BJP and Modi. Southern states send 130 deputies to the Lower House. In 2019, the BJP won 29 seats, of which 25 were from Karnataka alone. The BJP is waging a concerted southward offensive, with Modi having already visited Tamil Nadu six times in 2024. The south, as well as the east, will be crucial to the BJP's aim of boosting its numbers. In Karnataka, which sends 28 MLAs, there is hardly any room for improvement. Indeed, the BJP, which allied itself with the Janata Dal (secular), faces a rejuvenated Congress now in power in Karnataka as well as internal dissensions. The BJP's best hopes are in Telangana where it won four seats in 2019. But there too, the BJP faces a reinvigorated Congress that came to power in 2023. In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala , the BJP failed in 2019. It could open its account in these states, notably in Andhra Pradesh, where it is linked to the Telugu Desam Party, but could find it difficult to do more.
The BJP's efforts to surpass its 2019 performance will depend on Modi's popularity, particularly in areas where the party is weak. He will also be helped by his formidable electoral organization financed by an enormous war chest, largely filled by the recently established electoral bond system. declared unconstitutional. In contrast, the opposition is fragmented, harassed by central investigative agencies and appears unable to construct a coherent narrative on issues such as unemployment, electoral bonds and farmers' discontent. However, despite the tailwind, the BJP may find it difficult to achieve the target set by Modi.
About the Author: Dr Ronojoy Sen is a Senior Fellow and Head of Research (Politics, Society and Governance) at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), an autonomous research institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS).
Source: This article was published by Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS)
