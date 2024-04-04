Judge rejects Trump's request to delay his April 15 secret trial





new York

A New York judge on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's proposal to delay his April 15 trial on charges related to money paid to a porn star until the U.S. Supreme Court considers his request. presidential immunity in a separate criminal case.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the former US president's arguments on April 25 that he is immune from federal prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

His defense attorneys in the New York case asked Judge Juan Merchan in March to delay the trial until that review was completed, arguing that it was relevant because prosecutors were seeking to present evidence of the statements made by Trump while he was president from 2017 to 2021.

In a court ruling issued Wednesday, Merchan said Trump waited too long to raise the issue.

“Defendant had countless opportunities to raise his claim for presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024,” Merchan wrote.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, declined to comment.

Trump, the Republican nominee to challenge Biden in the Nov. 5 election, has pleaded not guilty to each of the four criminal charges he faces.

The New York case could be the only one to be judged before the elections.

He is accused of falsifying business records to conceal his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual relationship she said to have had with Trump in 2006.

Trump denies any such meeting with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Trump is also seeking a delay on the grounds that a deluge of media coverage of the case has led potential jurors to believe he is already guilty. Merchan has not yet ruled on this request.

Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, which indicted Trump in 2023, objected to the request in a court filing made public Wednesday.

They argued that Trump himself had generated much of the media coverage and that they would be able to weed out biased jurors through the jury selection process.

The Supreme Court's decision to accept Trump's appeal in the federal election interference case was a major victory for him, delaying the start of the trial by at least several months.

He also faces a case in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as a federal case in Florida over his handling of sensitive government records after leaving office in 2021. Those cases are also missing firm trial dates.

No American president has ever been the subject of a criminal trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/judge-denies-trump-s-request-to-delay-his-april-15-hush-money-trial/7555700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos