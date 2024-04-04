Local elections provide insight into Turkish politics with surprising results

By Prof. Dr. Mahmut Hakk Akn / Faculty member of Istanbul Cultural University

The local elections of March 31, 2024, organized last Sunday, seem to have taken their place in Turkish political life with surprising results. Although not a year has passed since the general and presidential elections were held simultaneously, the fact that the Justice and Development Party lost significant votes in many municipalities that it had governed for many years and in all the provinces of Turkiye, with the exception of a few provinces, caused general surprise. Because this election took place in the atmosphere created by the election on May 14, 2023. It can be said that the election results were a surprise for the Republican People's Party, which experienced a significant increase in its votes .

Although local elections in the 1960s and 1970s had some local effects, results similar to those seen in general elections were achieved. However, some local elections in Turkish political history have also shown signs of a change in the political structure. In this regard, the local elections of 1989 and 1994 constitute two crucial elections. The 1989 elections marked an important turning point in the process of ANAP moving away from power, which declined in the 1990s and disappeared from the political scene in the early 2000s. Although the populist Social Democratic Party (SHP), considered the heir of the Republican People's Party dissolved after September 12, achieved great success in the local elections of 1989, it paid a heavy price for its failure in local governments during the 1980s. 1991 general and 1994 local elections. SHP was unable to take advantage of the great opportunity presented to it. The 1994 local elections, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was elected mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, resulted in the great success of the Prosperity Party and became an important turning point in recent politics. The success of the 1994 local elections was central to the rise of the National Vision Movement in the 1990s and the success of the AKP party in the 2000s.

After the election results began to be announced on the evening of March 31 and the overall picture formed, people on television and on social media made references to the 1989 election. Is this election similar to that of 1989? and Does the fate of the Fatherland Party await that of the AKP? Questions that can be expressed as follows were expressed. Of course, there are significant differences between the social and political structure of Turkey in 1989 and today. At that time, the relationship between bureaucracy and civil politics in Turkey was very different from today. Furthermore, there was a current political environment in which old and master politicians such as Sleyman Demirel, Blent Ecevit, Necmettin Erbakan and Alparslan Trke were the actors. However, the most important reason for the 1989 election results was the economy, particularly the failure to reduce inflation. Issues such as the economic bottleneck, inflation, and declining purchasing power of retirees have led to similarities between this election and the 1989 election.

Based on the results of the March 31 elections, it cannot be said exactly that the AKP party is in the same situation as the ANAP in 1989. Based on this determination, it cannot be said that the SHP of 1989 is the CHP of today. First of all, the number of votes and municipalities lost by the ANAP is incomparably higher than that of the AKP. The fact that a society whose majority of the population lives in metropolitan cities turns to two powerful parties representing two poles is a situation that can be followed for a long time. As a power pole in the CHP's success, especially in metropolitan cities, the DEM Party and its effect in attracting opposition AK Party voters, especially Yi Party voters, should not be ignored .

In the 1980s and 1990s, there were many strong party alternatives for voters. In these elections, the possibility of votes shifting to the New Social Party (YRP) in reaction against the AKP was frequently raised before the elections. The votes received by YRP had effects that changed the election results in some provinces and districts. Although this effect was not very significant in metropolitan cities like Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Antalya and Adana, the YRP won the elections. It was observed that the Saadet Party, the Deva Party and the Future Party, which appeal to similar social bases, are considered different from the YRP by conservative voters and cannot be an alternative to the AK Party. We experienced once again that historical and social reality has a memory and that this memory is the source of political positions and the distances associated with these positions. It can be said that voters who sympathize with the AKP party but vote for another party or do not go to the polls also ignore those who act contrary to their historical and political reality. Just as the CHP managed to gain votes from different social segments as a power pole in metropolitan cities, the AK Party, which changed Turkish political history as the real master of this matter, did not was able to maintain its attractive effect even if it was a strong pole. However, it must be taken into account that voters distinguish between general elections and local elections.

The fact that the AKP party, which managed to obtain almost 50 percent of the votes in the 2011 and 2015 elections without being involved in any alliance, lost votes in the last elections can also be interpreted as a distinction between the President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the party. AK Party in its political base. The AKP party's voting rate also showed a downward trend in the general elections. In fact, in the 2023 general elections, he again reached the level of 35 percent, where he was in power in 2002. However, in the presidential elections of 2014, 2018 and 2023, Recep Tayyip Erdoan retained his votes and managed to get more votes. than his party. For this reason, the reaction to the AKP shifted the balance of power in local elections and led to the decline of the party's dominance in local politics.

It is necessary for political parties to analyze the shock experienced during the elections for their own future. In politics, shocks can also be experienced in different doses. It will be remembered that after the Democratic Left Party became the first party in Turkey with 22 percent of the vote in 1999, it received 1 percent of the vote in 2002. Politics is always open to influence and various fluctuations depending on different factors. Moreover, politics must look to the future. His political life is now over. Many so-called politicians then became alternatives again for voters. It is, however, essential that certain signs be interpreted in a healthy manner and directly in line with historical and social reality.

