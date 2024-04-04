Trump's classified documents case faces delays amid dispute over flawed legal premise | Donald Trump





In a court filing, special counsel Jack Smith said the judge in Donald Trump's criminal case regarding the retention of classified information relied on a fundamentally flawed legal premise when he asked lawyers to to examine whether the former president could claim immunity under the Federal Records Act.

Smith also said that if the judge, Aileen Cannon, ruled that Trump could indeed cite the Presidential Records Act (PRA) in his defense, he would appeal to a higher court, seeking an order that she properly apply the law and, implicitly, its withdrawal from the file.

All of this raises the possibility that the trial could be pushed back further, beyond the November election in which Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee.

Trump faces 40 charges related to his retention of classified information after leaving the White House and his alleged obstruction of attempts to recover those documents. He pleaded not guilty.

Cannon, a Trump appointee who has moved slowly in the case, recently asked lawyers to consider two scenarios in which jurors could be told that Trump can, as his lawyers claim, invoke the PRA in his defense.

Smith's filing last Tuesday said: Both scenarios rely on an unstated and fundamentally flawed legal premise, namely that the PRA, and particularly its distinction between personal and presidential records, determines whether a former president is authorized under of the Espionage Act. [Section 793] to possess highly classified documents and store them in an unsecured facility, despite contrary rules in Executive Order 13526, which governs the possession and storage of classified information.

This legal premise is false, and a jury instruction regarding Section 793 that reflects this premise would distort the trial. The PRA's distinction between personal and presidential records has no bearing on whether a former president's possession of records containing national defense information is permitted under the Espionage Act, and the PRA should play no role in instructing the jury on the elements of Section 793. Indeed, based on the current record, the PRA should play no role at trial.

In their own filing, Trump's lawyers reiterated their argument, saying: Based on the PRA, it is simply not true, as a matter of law, that President Trump was not authorized to possess the documents in question under Section 793 of the Espionage Act.

The Florida-based classified information trial is not the only source of legal danger for Trump.

Separate from civil tax fraud and defamation cases in which he struggled to pay multimillion-dollar bonds, Trump faces 48 other criminal charges: 34 for secret payments in New York, 10 in Georgia for election subversion and four federal election subversion. accusations also made by Smith.

In each case, Trump's lawyers used delaying tactics, seeking to delay the trials until after the election or even avoid them altogether.

In the New York case, the trial is scheduled to begin on April 15.

If re-elected president, Trump could have the federal charges dismissed or grant himself a pardon. He couldn't get the state charges dropped or pardoned.

Smith's filing also states that if Cannon rules that Trump can cite the PRA in his defense, Smith would be entitled to appeal to a higher court seeking a writ of mandamus.

The Legal Information Institute of Cornell University defines mandamus as a court order issued to a low-level government official, directing him to properly perform his official duties or to correct an abuse of discretion.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mandamus is an extraordinary remedy, which should only be used in exceptional circumstances of special emergency or public importance.

Indeed, noted former White House counsel John W Dean, Smith had shown herself prepared to fire Cannon if she was wrong.

Writing for CNN, former White House ethics chief Norm Eisen and two co-authors agreed with Dean.

If Cannon clings to even a few of these bad decisions, the article says, Smith would be entitled to seek the review he is threatening from the circuit and his removal.

Kicking him out of the case would be extremely unusual, and Smith doesn't mention researching him in his papers. But he doesn't rule it out either, and Cannon's reasoning is sufficiently anarchic that, unless she changes course, he may have no other choice.

