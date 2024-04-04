Hasto's attack on Jokowi

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo opened his voice in the face of rumors that he would occupy the seat of PDIP General Chairman. This rumor had already been spread by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto.

In response to these rumors, Jokowi actually asked again: Wasn't it always said that he was taking over the Golkar party? “Not Golkar?” Jokowi said at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4/2024).

The former governor of DKI Jakarta was surprised by rumors that he won the party presidency. He asked these parties not to start mere rumours.

“He said he wanted to take back Golkar, he said he wanted to take back everything, he wanted to take back everyone. Don’t be like that, don’t be like that,” Jokowi added.

Jokowi's eldest son, who is also vice president-elect, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, also commented on the rumors spread by Hasto. Gibran denied these rumors.

“Take over? (PDIP President) no, there is no such thing,” said Gibran met by journalists in Solo, Wednesday (3/4/2024).

Gibran was reluctant to respond further to Hasto's statement. He prefers to think positively.

“Again Mr. Hasto, eh? I don't think it is necessary to answer, yes, the month of fasting is dedicated to positive thinking, thank you,” concluded the Mayor of Solo.

Criticism of Hasto also came from Secretary General Projo Handoko. Handoko admitted that he was surprised by Hasto's opinion on Jokowi taking Megawati's seat as PDIP chairman.

“Wong Pak Jokowi became president of the Republic of Indonesia, why do people say he wants to become party president. How come?” said Handoko in his statement, Wednesday (3/4/2024).

Handono said that instead of spreading hoaxes, Hasto had better work harder to improve his party. He also mentioned the decline in the performance of the PDIP in the 2024 legislative and presidential elections.

“Work, work, work Mas Hasto,” said Handoko.

Previously, Hasto raised the issue of Jokowi taking the presidency of the PDIP. Hasto first said Jokowi did it abuse of power.

“SO abuse of power The same. TNI Polri also had many witnesses who stated this. “Then the political vehicle was Golkar, now the idea of ​​a permanent grand coalition is the plan to take control of Golkar and PDIP,” Hasto said during a debate in Cikini, Central Jakarta , Tuesday (2/4/2024). ) evening.

Hasto also mentioned that there was a minister powerful and the ministers super powerful in Jokowi's cabinet. According to him, the person responsible for facilitating the assumption of the presidency of the PDIP is the minister powerful.

“Well before the elections, 5-6 months, there was a minister powerfulThere is super powerful And powerfulso that there is no bad image,” he said.

“He was instructed to meet Mr. Ryaas Rasyid by Jokowi. Mr. Ryaas Rasyid was tasked with persuading Ms. Mega to hand over the PDIP leadership to Mr. Jokowi,” he added.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Pratikno spoke about the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. What did Pratikno say? More details will be discussed in the program seconds of the morning Thursday edition (4/4/2024).

