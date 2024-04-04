Politics
Hasto's attack on Jokowi
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo opened his voice in the face of rumors that he would occupy the seat of PDIP General Chairman. This rumor had already been spread by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto.
In response to these rumors, Jokowi actually asked again: Wasn't it always said that he was taking over the Golkar party? “Not Golkar?” Jokowi said at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, Wednesday (3/4/2024).
The former governor of DKI Jakarta was surprised by rumors that he won the party presidency. He asked these parties not to start mere rumours.
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
“He said he wanted to take back Golkar, he said he wanted to take back everything, he wanted to take back everyone. Don’t be like that, don’t be like that,” Jokowi added.
Jokowi's eldest son, who is also vice president-elect, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, also commented on the rumors spread by Hasto. Gibran denied these rumors.
“Take over? (PDIP President) no, there is no such thing,” said Gibran met by journalists in Solo, Wednesday (3/4/2024).
Gibran was reluctant to respond further to Hasto's statement. He prefers to think positively.
“Again Mr. Hasto, eh? I don't think it is necessary to answer, yes, the month of fasting is dedicated to positive thinking, thank you,” concluded the Mayor of Solo.
Criticism of Hasto also came from Secretary General Projo Handoko. Handoko admitted that he was surprised by Hasto's opinion on Jokowi taking Megawati's seat as PDIP chairman.
“Wong Pak Jokowi became president of the Republic of Indonesia, why do people say he wants to become party president. How come?” said Handoko in his statement, Wednesday (3/4/2024).
Handono said that instead of spreading hoaxes, Hasto had better work harder to improve his party. He also mentioned the decline in the performance of the PDIP in the 2024 legislative and presidential elections.
“Work, work, work Mas Hasto,” said Handoko.
Previously, Hasto raised the issue of Jokowi taking the presidency of the PDIP. Hasto first said Jokowi did it abuse of power.
“SO abuse of power The same. TNI Polri also had many witnesses who stated this. “Then the political vehicle was Golkar, now the idea of a permanent grand coalition is the plan to take control of Golkar and PDIP,” Hasto said during a debate in Cikini, Central Jakarta , Tuesday (2/4/2024). ) evening.
Hasto also mentioned that there was a minister powerful and the ministers super powerful in Jokowi's cabinet. According to him, the person responsible for facilitating the assumption of the presidency of the PDIP is the minister powerful.
“Well before the elections, 5-6 months, there was a minister powerfulThere is super powerful And powerfulso that there is no bad image,” he said.
“He was instructed to meet Mr. Ryaas Rasyid by Jokowi. Mr. Ryaas Rasyid was tasked with persuading Ms. Mega to hand over the PDIP leadership to Mr. Jokowi,” he added.
Meanwhile, State Secretary Pratikno spoke about the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. What did Pratikno say? More details will be discussed in the program seconds of the morning Thursday edition (4/4/2024).
Continue to enjoy directly the typical menu of the Second Morning information breakfast (live broadcast) Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. WIB, at 20.detik.com and TikTok détikcom. In addition to listening, detikers can also share ideas, stories, and even questions via columns. live chat.
“Morning moments, don’t sleep anymore!”
(vr/vr)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7277087/serangan-hasto-ke-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi plants trees in Beijing, calling for nationwide reforestation efforts to jointly build beautiful China
- Hasto's attack on Jokowi
- Bollywood Wives Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor Call Malaika Arora to Complain About Losing Son Arhaan Khan: You Need to Hold the Reins | Bollywood News
- Longtime Gophers hockey broadcaster Frank Mazzocco announces his retirement
- Queen Letizia recycles a dreamy thigh-slit and ruched dress
- AppleVision ProPersonalas can now move freely between different apps
- Trump's classified documents case faces delays amid dispute over flawed legal premise | Donald Trump
- Local elections provide insight into Turkish politics with surprising results
- The map shows where Storm Kathleen weather warnings will hit the UK hardest.
- Movie Review: Horror Series 'The Omen' Is Reborn Again | Entertainment
- Where and how much to buy earphones online
- Bob Iger's Disney victory recalls corporate skirmishes of Hollywood's past