Xi plants trees in Beijing, calling for nationwide reforestation efforts to jointly build beautiful China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, plants a tree during a voluntary tree planting activity at a forest park in Tongzhou district of capital Beijing Chinese, April 3. 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in a voluntary tree planting activity in Beijing on Wednesday and called for nationwide reforestation efforts to jointly build a beautiful China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, pointed out that around the Qingming Festival, China's vast territory is full of vitality, making it an ideal time for planting trees.

Today, as we plant trees together, our goal is to call on everyone to take action, actively participate in afforestation and strive to be green ambassadors and pioneers of ecology, in order to add a greener and more colorful shade to build a beautiful environment. China and will jointly compose a new chapter of Chinese modernization where humanity and nature coexist in harmony, he said.

In the suburbs of Beijing, spring was in full swing. At around 10:40 a.m., Xi and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, arrived together in Lucheng Town, Tongzhou to Beijing, and joined people in the capital to plant trees.

The planting site is located at the junction of Beijing's Tongzhou District and the northern three counties of Langfang City, Hebei Province. Boasting good waterside ecological status, it is located in a forest park along the Chaobai River, the first inter-regional park jointly built by Beijing and Hebei Province.

Upon seeing Xi, officials and residents warmly welcomed him. Xi waved greetings to the crowd, then picked up a shovel, walked to the site, and began planting trees with officials from the Beijing municipal government and the National Administration for Agriculture. forests and grasslands, as well as with officials, residents and members of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Young Chinese pioneers of the capital.

Shoveling the ground, building berms, watering the trees… Xi planted saplings of several types of trees, including Chinese pine, Cotinus coggygria, Yuanbao maple, cherry, flowering peach and platycladus orientalis. While planting trees, he also asked the children around him about their studies, their lives and their participation in work and sports.

He stressed that young people are the future of the homeland and that they must engage in work and reforestation from childhood, in order to sow a green seed in the heart and develop their consciousness to revere and love nature. They should study hard, develop their bodies, become stronger, develop comprehensive qualities such as strong moral foundation, intellectual abilities, physical vigor, aesthetic sensitivity and professional skills, and strive to become the thorn backbone of the country, he urged. The site, bustling with tree-planting activities, had a warm atmosphere as leaders worked with others to terrace and water the trees.

During cordial discussions with officials and local people there, Xi said he has participated in Beijing's voluntary tree-planting activity for 17 consecutive years since serving on the Bureau's Standing Committee. policy of the CPC Central Committee. He noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of China's establishment of the National Tree Planting Day, and the Chinese people have devoted themselves to tree planting and reforestation, transforming once mountains arid to lush mountains and deserts to oases, and achieving remarkable achievements. At the same time, we must be aware that the scarcity of forest resources remains a major problem in the country and the role of forests as a “treasure” has not been fully exploited, he said. Increasing green cover means bringing greater development benefits, and planting trees means planting the future. Trees should be planted one after another and from generation to generation, so as to continually enrich the country's green resources, he said.

Xi stressed that to make China greener, concerted efforts should be made in green expansion, invigoration and protection. Green expansion means scientifically carrying out large-scale land greening, based on local conditions and the right types of trees, at the right time and with the right methods. This way we can make every planted tree alive and every planted plot green. Green reinvigoration means emphasizing the quality and effectiveness of greening, expanding channels for transforming the country's clear waters and lush mountains into invaluable assets, and promoting coordination of the role of forests in nature conservation. water, providing economic benefits, stimulating grain production and serving as a carbon sink, in order to obtain integrated ecological, economic and social benefits from forests. Environmental protection means strengthening the conservation of forest and grassland resources through effective firefighting, as well as thorough inspection and rectification of major risks and hidden dangers, in order to safeguard hard-won gains in environmental protection. land greening.

The Three North region (Northeast China, North China and Northwest China) is the main battleground for land greening, Xi said, calling for more efforts to be concentrated on the construction of the Three North Windbreak Forestry Program to fortify the Great Green Wall in the north. China.

Xi stressed that everyone should take responsibility for participating in national greening programs. It is important to keep channels of popular participation open, find new models of exercising responsibilities and make full use of the forest chief system, he said, calling for the mobilization of all circles to promote the national voluntary tree planting campaign. deeper and more substantial.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and state councilors in Beijing participated in the tree planting activity.