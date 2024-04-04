Will Emmanuel Macron welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the summit of the Pic du Midi?





Will the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron welcome his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to the Pic du Midi? The Chinese president is expected to visit France at the beginning of May. This Thursday morning, a Chinese delegation, with around 80 people, visited La Mongie. If no information filters out on the purpose of this visit, their arrival at the ski resort, however discreet it may be, has not gone unnoticed. It could prepare the arrival of the two heads of state at the summit of the Pic du Midi.

While the Grand Tourmalet ski area closed its slopes on Monday April 1, it was an unusual convoy, made up of several minibuses with tinted windows, with several dozen Chinese on board (around 80) and escorted by gendarmes, who broke the tranquility of the place this Thursday, April 4. Their arrival took place discreetly, under the escort of around ten gendarmes.

As discreet as it may be, the arrival of the Chinese delegation at the La Mongie station (a station beloved by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron) aroused the curiosity of the rare skiers and other onlookers who came to take advantage of the spring weather to treat themselves to an outing in the open air. Picnic at Tourmalet and visit to the Pic du Midi Very little information has filtered out about this visit but according to our sources, the delegation arrived the same morning by plane. After landing at Lourdes-Tarbes-Pyrnes airport in the middle of the morning, she headed towards La Mongie where she arrived around noon. The visitors were dropped off by their drivers at the snow bridge of the La Mongie-Tourmalet residence, at the top of the resort, in order to reach, on foot, the Espade chairlift (returned to operation especially for them) which was to take them to the Col du Tourmalet. It is this legendary pass, well known to cyclists from all over the world and Tour de France enthusiasts, that they chose for a picnic. After their outdoor lunch, with a clear view of the Barges valley, they were to continue their visit to the Pic du Midi. A beautiful day in the heart of the Pyrenees where they were able to appreciate both the landscape and the facilities of the Grand Tourmalet ski area (being dismantled for the summer since its closure on Monday evening) and the summit of the Pic du Midi, a high tourist and scientific place labeled “Grand Site Occitanie” and especially its UNESCO World Heritage classification that the Vaisseau des toiles awaits with hope. The President of China soon at the Pic du Midi? Did the Chinese come for tourism? Nothing is less certain. Indeed, the purpose of their visit, like the composition of the delegation, was kept secret. She could discuss the preparations for a possible next visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the summit of the Pic du Midi where he could be welcomed by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron. We know Emmanuel Macron's attachment to Bagnres-de-Bigorre, La Mongie, his favorite resort and the Pic du Midi. A first visit by Chinese representatives would have already taken place around two weeks ago in the sector. This Thursday's visit was initially canceled before being rescheduled for the evening before. The Chinese head of state's visit to France is normally scheduled for the beginning of May. Foreign Minister Stphane Sjourn visited Beijing on Monday where he discussed current international issues such as Ukraine but also bilateral issues such as commercial exchanges and cultural relations. The visit of the Chinese president to France, scheduled for the beginning of May, would take place at the time of celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and the People's Republic of China. According to our colleagues, “chos”Stphane Sjourn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, would have benefited from his clear visit to Beijing where he met his counterpart Wang Yi and Prime Minister Li Qiang to work “on a road map” as part of the preparation for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in France. In any case, the mayor of Bagnres-de-Bigorre, Claude Cazabat, who would have liked to give Chinese visitors a warm welcome in his town (La Mongie being under Bagnres administration while the land belongs to the small village of Campan) , also regretted not having been informed. The visit of the Chinese delegation in any case provoked numerous questions from the people present at the station. Some even wondered if the Chinese did not have investment projects in the Haute Bigorre resort.

