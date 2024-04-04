Erdoan's son-in-law, manufacturer of military drones, joins the list of billionaires

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Seluk Bayraktar, chairman of Baykar, a Turkish defense company, and also son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is on Forbes' latest billionaires list.

He is one of 27 Turkish billionaires who appear on this prestigious list. Bayraktar's net worth stands at $1.2 billion, securing him the 2,457th spot on the list. His brother, Haluk, who is CEO of Baykar, follows closely, ranking 2,612th with a net worth of $1.1 billion. The Bayraktar brothers' wealth is believed to be attributed to their involvement in the production of military drones.

Seluk Bayraktar owns a majority stake of 52.5 percent in Baykar, where he also serves as the company's president and chief technology officer. Meanwhile, his brother, Haluk, owns a 47.5 percent stake in the company.

Founded by their father Zdemir in 1984 to manufacture parts for the Turkish automotive industry, Baykar has seen significant growth. In 2022, the company recorded a turnover of $1.4 billion, and in 2023, its exports increased to $1.8 billion, mainly through contracts with various armies in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Baykar's drones have been exported to more than 30 countries and were actively used in the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in 2020 as well as in Libya and Ukraine. Many attribute the company's success to the support of President Erdogan, who often promotes Baykar drones during his diplomatic visits abroad, resulting in multimillion-dollar deals.

Seluk Bayraktar has been married to Erdogan's daughter Smeyye since 2016.

There is a strong public belief that the Bayraktar brothers' rapid rise in wealth and rise to billionaire status at such a young age was greatly influenced by their family ties to Erdogan. However, according to pro-government groups, Seluk Bayraktar is considered a national hero.

Seluk Bayraktar said during a television broadcast in 2022 that Turkey's drone and unmanned combat aircraft projects would fail if there was no political support, thus lending support to the current government ahead of the elections. 2023.

President Erdogan considers Baykar a family business and markets its products in many countries, particularly in Africa. It is no secret that Erdoan, his family members and his associates profit enormously from the defense industry and military equipment sales. Baykar enjoys all state facilities, but also makes high profits on the local and international market through the sale of arms, for which Erdogan is the sole decision-maker. An important reason for choosing Turkish drones is that Turkey does not have a lengthy export approval process, unlike the United States and the European Union.

Military experts previously told Nordic Monitor that Bayraktar drones are a good product in the mid-range drone class, but claim that they are not made entirely of indigenous parts as claimed, saying that imported products from Various supply chains are essential pieces. They also said that the Turkish Armed Forces' years of experience and knowledge in drone projects now benefit Baykar. Experts say that Bayraktars cannot achieve the desired goals in areas with powerful air defense systems, but they are an ideal weapon for use in the fight against terrorism.

Nordic Monitor previously reported that Bayraktar armed drones performed poorly in Libya and were an easy target for ground fire. According to a report subject toUN Security Council According to the Libya Expert Group on March 8, 2021, the Bayraktar TB-2 armed drones were easily destroyed in the air by the Pantsir S-1 air defense system, supplied by the United Arab Emirates and then by Russia.

Ukrainians consider Bayraktar drones one of their most useful weapons in the war against Russia. Ukrainians even collected money among themselves to buy Baykar drones for the Ukrainian army. Baykar announced in June that he would donate three drones to Ukraine and wanted donors to direct the money raised to humanitarian needs.

Ji ediv, the former Czech chief of general staff, suggested that Bayraktar TB2 drones were facing significant challenges from Russian anti-drone defenses in Ukraine.

In an interview with CZ Defense in March 2023, ediv said there was a blatant silence around the Turkish Bayraktars, almost as if they had disappeared from the battlefield. The last notable incident involving the Bayraktar was reportedly its interception by a Russian Su-27 fighter over the Black Sea, shortly after a similar aircraft shot down an American Reaper.

Turkey was a major supplier of TB2 drones to Ukraine even before the conflict began. ediv suggested that the once-revered Bayraktars had become essentially obsolete, largely due to Russia's use of electronic systems to neutralize drones.

Seluk Bayraktar and his family are being criticized for the government's alleged lack of attention and support for drone projects of other private and public companies. Additionally, Baykar drones earn millions of lira daily from government leases and guaranteed flight hours.

Remzi Barlas, who was the director of the engineering team producing Turkey's first unmanned aerial vehicle, ANKA, at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSA), was fired, accused of “espionage” and detained for two months. In 2023, he claimed that the public interest had been compromised to pave the way for Baykar, and he also shared details of other drone projects that had been halted on government orders.

Seluk Bayraktar recently welcomed Murat Kurum, the ruling party's candidate for mayor of Istanbul, to its factory. Additionally, he organized an employee rally to rally their support. However, despite these efforts, Kurum lost the elections by a significant margin.