Dan Rather's scathing message against Donald Trump goes viral: a vile man who attacks the





Taking on former President Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election, veteran journalist Dan Rather explained why he views the Republican candidate as a threat to democracy.

Using his social media handle

Using his social media handle Democrats.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

“This is about me, as a patriot, rejecting a cheating, lying, racist, traitorous, fascist, vile man who attacks the free press and wants to rule the country I love,” he wrote, adding that “It really is that simple.” “.

He then urged his 2.6 million followers to subscribe to my newsletter using the link in my bio if they think journalists should defend the country they love against Trump.

“If you can, consider upgrading as well. This allows me to keep my work free for those who can't afford it, in a critical time. Thank you,” Rather added.

Also Read: Will Virginia's Dulles International Airport Be Renamed After Donald Trump? Here's what you need to know

Dan Rather's message draws mixed reactions

Rather's steamy post, which went viral on social media with over 54,000 likes, received mixed reactions from netizens. While some users praised him for targeting Trump, others called the veteran journalist a clown and a “fraud.”

I respect you a lot Dan, one X user commented, agreeing with the 92-year-old.

“Perfectly said,” said a second user.

Trump does not want to lead this country. He wants to drive it into the ground for his personal benefit, another added.

Other users who didn't support Rather for his post wrote: You're just an old man yelling at a cloud, while another said: You're a clown on top of being a fraudster.

Also read: Donald Trump's niece sounds the death knell for Truth Social, she's doomed to failure, experts say

This isn't the first time Rather has criticized Trump. In 2021, he told The Daily Beast that he was even more motivated to continue covering politics into his eighth and ninth decades by Trump's electoral rise.

Rather, the former CBS Evening News anchor took aim at Trump over widespread and relentless attacks on the press. The former US president not only attacked individual journalists or individual journalistic institutions, he also made a general indictment against the press, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/dan-rathers-scathing-post-against-donald-trump-goes-viral-a-vile-man-who-attacks-the-101712249143559.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos