Turkish Airlines profits soar in 2023 Naharnet

Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines increased its operating profits by almost 24% year-on-year in 2023, the company said in a statement.

Last year's improvement in operating income, to $3.96 billion, was well below net profits of just over $6.0 billion, which were inflated by a tax effect at more than double the 2022 level.

Turkish Airlines, which boasts of serving the most countries of any carrier, in December ordered 230 Airbus planes in a bid to double its fleet over the next decade.

A favorite soft power project of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the company is controlled by the country's heritage fund, which holds 49.1% of the shares.

Turkish Airlines' expansion aims to compete with the global presence in Europe, Asia and the United States of Gulf hubs like Dubai and Doha.

The company's network is centered on Istanbul Airport, which opened in 2019 and plans further expansion.

Turkish Airlines reported revenue of $20.9 billion last year, up 13.6% from 2022.

Its payroll has also increased sharply, adding more than 15,000 employees to reach 55,884 by the end of 2023.

The results were released after Turkish markets closed on Wednesday, leaving investors to react in the following session.

Executives will detail the financial results to investors during an earnings conference call Thursday afternoon.