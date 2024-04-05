Trump defends Truth Social against criticism as media attacks them





Donald Trump defended his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday as a growing chorus of critics and short sellers view its parent company as a meme stock with a vastly overinflated stock price.

Trump, in two lengthy articles on Truth Social, accused the platform's critics of being “radical left-wing Democrats” who are trying to convince others “that the TRUTH isn't that big of a deal and doesn't “get the point across.” message” as well as various others, which they know to be false.

“I think the truth is incredible!” Trump wrote, echoing a statement earlier this week from Devin Nunes, CEO of the app's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, that it had “no debt and more than $200 million in bank”.

“More importantly, it’s the primary way I get the message out and, for better or worse, people want to hear what I have to say,” Trump wrote.

In addition to being a megaphone for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, the platform is Trump's path to a potentially massive financial windfall.

Trump owns 78.8 million shares of the company, a 57.3% stake worth more than $3.6 billion at the company's stock price of $46 as of Thursday morning. Trump must wait for a six-month lock-up period to expire before he can sell shares.

But it's far from clear how volatile stocks will perform during that time, and Trump Media's long-term business plan has sparked many skeptics.

Trump Media has become by far the most expensive stock to short in the United States, according to data firm S3 Partners. The annual financing costs required to borrow short DJT stock were between 750% and 900% of the stock price as of Wednesday, S3 reported.

The company, listed under the symbol DJT after completing a lengthy public merger, surged 50% in its Nasdaq debut last week. But the stock plunged 21% on Monday, after the company reported a net loss of $58.2 million on 2023 revenue of just $4.1 million.

DJT was down more than 5% as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Still, the company had a market capitalization of around $6.2 billion.

The company's cachet is inextricably linked to the status and continued relevance of Trump, its founder and public face. Trump, on Thursday morning, even seemed to identify himself as Truth Social's main draw.

But the former president faces several political, legal and financial challenges, all of which could diminish his standing as a public figure and, in turn, erode the value of Trump Media.

At the same time, the company said in a recent regulatory filing that it does not disclose key performance indicators such as registrations, average revenue per user, ad impressions or active user counts because these Measures could distract from the company's focus and “might not fit” with its long-term goals. long-term objectives.

Trump Media said it may eventually change its mind and report this data, but it “may also never collect, monitor or report one or certain key operational indicators.”

Trump's own posts acknowledge that his followers on Truth Social are significantly reduced compared to those he once enjoyed on much larger rival platforms, such as X, where he had more than 87 million followers.

This company and others banned Trump following the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of his supporters, which followed months of Trump using social media to spread false claims of fraud electoral. X reinstated Trump's account after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased the company, but Trump did not resume his regular tweets.

Trump said his approximately 7 million followers on Truth Social were “very good for a startup and growing rapidly.”

Truth Social saw about 5 million visits in February, according to an estimate from research firm Similarweb reported by the Associated Press. Facebook, by comparison, had more than 3 billion monthly active users at the end of 2023.

If the platform didn't work, he added: “I wouldn't use it – But it works, and works very well – And the fun is just beginning!!!”

