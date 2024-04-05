In civil fraud case, Donald Trump submits corrected bond after New York courts reject it





Former President Donald Trump speaks from the hallway outside a courtroom where he attended a hearing in his criminal case on charges stemming from money paid to the adult film actress in New York on March 25. Pool photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI | License photo

April 4 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump's lawyers submitted his $175 million bond for his civil fraud judgment in New York on Thursday, following the court's rejection.

Trump's initial bond, released Tuesday, was rejected and returned for correction, as reflected on the New York County Supreme Court website, due to the absence of financial statements and other documents. These missing documents have been added to a new folder.

The financial statements are from Knight Specialty Insurance Company, the underwriter of the bond. It is signed by Don Hankey, billionaire chairman and CEO of the Hankey Group, and Amit Shah, president of Knight Specialty Insurance. The press release assures that the company can cover the bail of 175 million dollars.

The former president has not disclosed personal financial statements.

The bond avoids the immediate risk of Trump's properties and assets being seized by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump was ordered to pay $464 million by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron after being found guilty of business fraud.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee appealed the ruling, arguing that the punishment is excessive. However, he is required to post bail while the appeal is heard by the appeals court. He was initially ordered to pay the entire judgment amount. If he failed to do so, James warned him that she would take legal action to seize his properties and assets.

The New York Court of Appeals later granted him additional time to raise the necessary funds for bail and lowered the amount he had to post to $175 million.

The former president posted $91.6 million bail in another civil case last month. This bond was linked to the defamation judgment against him in the case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

