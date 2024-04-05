Trump's stock game portends a potential ethical nightmare in 2025





There are, at present, two likely outcomes to this billion-dollar election campaign. Each one is as predictable as a roll of the dice in Las Vegas.

In a very possible scenario, Donald Trump would be sworn in at noon on January 20 next year, with his predecessors watching from the west front of the Capitol. They will wear their poker-polished faces as Trump makes history, not only as the first president since Grover Cleveland to return to the White House after four years of political exile, but also as the first to own a business so tied to him that she trades. on the Nasdaq under its monogram, DJT.

In an equally likely scenario, this same venture constitutes as much of a historical footnote as the ex-president's attempted comeback. For now, it's entirely possible that Trump Media & Technology Group's multibillion-dollar valuation will have exploded by the time Inauguration Day rolls around. Indeed, for Trump Media's stock to remain stable or rise, its political stock must skyrocket.

Last year, its Truth Social platform brought in just over $4 million, the equivalent of what a single Shake Shack location brings in each year, and still lost $58 million, records show. regulatory.

Yet somehow the shell company created to transmit his hackneyed diatribes has reached a valuation of $9 billion, putting it on par with Etsy. It's not that high anymore but still remains vastly overvalued, unless perhaps you're convinced that Truth Social's best-known user is about to become the leader of the free world again.

If you thought conflicts of interest in Trump's first term were problematic, consider the possibility of a president appearing to take advantage of others or allowing himself to be influenced through a publicly traded company. Imagine the entire world spending four years following the ups and downs of Trump Media's actions in real time, while speculating on how any moves relate to the Trump administration's policy decisions. Nuclear codes and presidential immunity are not to be disdained. But Trump's return to the presidency suggests that simply hinting that his position on a given issue was fungible could function as a flashing sign to buy DJT now.

Fears that Trump's policy positions are for sale are not entirely new. Most recently, the former president reversed his position on banning TikTok after a meeting with megadonor Jeffrey Yass, whose Susquehanna International Group owns a 15% stake in TikTok's China-based ownership umbrella company and a 2% stake in the DJT front vehicle. Trump insists his about-face is driven by fears that a ban would only make companies like Meta more powerful.

The Trump campaign's finances are a mess. For the first time in a long time, Democrats are dominating the big-dollar game. Republicans are desperate for cash after spending $100 million, or $90,000 a day, on Trump's legal fees in four separate criminal prosecutions, not to mention his civil penalties in New York that forced the team Trump's lawyer argued before an appeals court that he was too cash poor to respond. a delay while they appealed the $464 million verdict against him.

Trump, who has never denied enriching himself or appearing generous by spending other people's money, is running his brand on borrowed time.

That's why the Trump-controlled Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the sparsely populated Truth Social, needs to make sure its Nasdaq debut works. It also seeks to eliminate any perceived dead weight. On March 24, Trump filed a lawsuit against two former apprentice candidates who own a stake in the social media company. The goal? Reduce their hold on the property to zero.

Without President Trump, Truth Social would have been impossible, according to the lawsuit. And in this, Trump's trial admitted the truth: this plan only works if Trump returns to the pinnacle of American politics again. If he fails in politics and then in business, the whole botched attempt to capitalize on Trump's talents as a modern PT Barnum collapses. And spectacularly, it costs him not only the White House, but the billions in personal wealth he may need as he files impoverished status cases with judges to dodge his revenge.

If this all seems like a complicated detour from most presidential campaigns, it is. Typically at this point, candidates court mega-donors to open their wallets, super PACs with appropriate distancing, of course to free up unlimited money, and grassroots activists to work for free , knocking on doors and making calls. Meanwhile, Trump is busy fighting legal hell, bleeding his friends dry in defense of his personal affairs and ripping off his loyalists out of stock prices that depend on his simultaneous victory in the White House and his refusal to cash in on his six-month term. the golden handcuffs expire. Very few investment professionals would recommend this as a retirement kitty, but stock prices on Wednesday parked the ticker north of $6 billion. So, at least for now, DJTNasdaqs Version remains lucrative, even if its candidate counterpart remains just as much of a gamble.

